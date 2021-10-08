Denying poor women tampons makes perversity a public policy – 10/08/2021

During the Bolsonaro government, one of the main attributions of journalism is to portray human stupidity, converting news into a testimony of foolishness. All traces of disinformation and cruelty must be imprinted on history.

There is a character on the president’s throne capable of vetoing articles of a bill that ensured the free distribution of tampons to poor girls in public schools, homeless women and prisoners.

Just think about it for a moment. Forget about everything else—the denial of the flu, the cracks, the secret center budget, the dollars from Posto Ipiranga in tax haven… Forget all that.

Concentrate on the following: in the 21st century, there are in Brazil something like 6 million teenagers and women who, without money for a tampon, are forced to deal with menstrual bleeding on the basis of improvisation. They use old newspaper to bread crumbs. And the president elevated the absurd to the stage of mockery.

Bolsonaro claims that the project has its origins in the PT. Nonsense. The thing was approved in the House and the Senate. It claims that the source of the funds was not indicated. Fiddle. The project notes that the money would come from the budget line that supports primary care in the SUS and, in the case of inmates, from the Penitentiary Fund.

Nothing that matches the R$ 17 billion secretly transferred to the gang at the center and their peers. Nothing that resembles the fiscal juggling that led Bolsonaro to support his Auxílio Brasil in the non-existent collection of an income tax reform pending consideration in the Senate.

Try putting the decision to withhold tampons from poor women in your circumstances. Imagine the discussion that preceded the veto. It didn’t occur to anyone to say to Bolsonaro “Maybe we don’t move the tampon!”

No voice rose to ponder: “President, one in four women doesn’t have R$15 a month to deal with the menstrual cycle with dignity. Teenagers miss 45 days of school a year.”

The most tragic thing is not indignity, but the conversion of perversity into public policy. Insensitivity shows that the government’s main deficit is mental, not fiscal.

The big deficit is located between the president’s ears. There is no alternative but to overturn Bolsonaro’s Congressional veto.