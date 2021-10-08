Deputy creates laws that speed up the start of cancer care in the SUS – 10/07/2021

Suspicion that you have cancer triggers a race against time. The earlier the diagnosis and the beginning of treatment, the greater the chances of success in eliminating the tumor. Agility can also provide comfort and emotional security for the patient to deal with what lies ahead.

The public health network, however, works against this dynamic. Swollen, cancer care services across the country can take more than a year to perform the first exam, which confirms or not the disease.

Federal Deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania/SC), 58, finalist of the Inspirational Awards in the Information for Life category, works to resolve this problem in a decisive manner.

She is the creator of two laws that promise to shorten these deadlines. The most recent, the 30-day Law (No. 13.896/2019), was sanctioned last year and requires managers of the Unified Health System (SUS) to perform a biopsy to confirm or not the disease within one month from of the medical order.

We need to want to stop patients who do not know what we want for our family members.

Carmen Zanotto

The parliamentarian says this based on two different personal experiences. He lost a nephew to the slowness of the system and, shortly thereafter, watched his own mother get well as she was quickly treated for an early-onset breast lump.

The 30-Day Law is a complement to the 60-Day Law (LAW No. 12.732/12), in force since 2013, also created by Carmen together with Federal Deputy Flávia Morais (PDT/GO).

The oldest concerns cancer treatment and limits the maximum period for following up on therapeutic measures to two months from the pathological report. “We reduced the waiting time for treatment, but people still waited six months, one or even two years in more critical cases to have a diagnosis”, he says.

Guarantee of service to all

The laws apply to anyone who has cancer. But they are especially important in the scenario of breast cancer, the most prevalent among women, representing almost a third (29.7%) of all cancer patients. Accelerating their service means making the service as a whole more dynamic.

For a patient, each day that goes by without knowing what you have is an eternity. In Brazil, only 25% of people have health insurance or access to private treatment. Everything else depends on the SUS. It is a very large portion that cannot choose the time of their treatment, so it was necessary to establish a level.

Daniela Rosa, oncologist and director of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology (SBOC).

The doctor says that, until the creation of the laws, it was common to receive, in her private practice, desperate public patients looking for an alternative to speed up their treatment. But not everyone can resort to private care.

“Women in the public system are already receiving treatment with more advanced tumors, because they undergo fewer mammograms and prevention. Therefore, they need to be treated as quickly as possible. What the law does is to offer the same opportunities to both groups,” says the oncologist.

how the law works

To make the rules apply, it is necessary to seek the ombudsman of the Health Department of your municipality whenever deadlines are not respected. Non-compliance entails administrative penalties, such as fines, for responsible managers.

The latest survey on the execution of the 60-day Law, carried out in 2019, indicated that it was only being fulfilled in half of the cases. In other words: 50% of the calls did not take place within the maximum period. It is a high number that, it is hoped, should fall as knowledge of the legislation results in a demand to be obeyed.

Created to support the previous rule, the Law of 30 days, however, has not yet had time to be put into real practice. In force since April 2020, it has suffered the impacts of the pandemic. The Covid-19 cases, after all, were prioritized, which reflected in delays across the Brazilian health system.

“We had a very large distance from patients, a huge drop in attendance and requests for tests, so compliance with the law was not even charged. Now we are in a fight to make up for lost time in the care of cancer patients,” says the deputy.

Health defense trajectory

A nurse by training, Carmen has always acted to question what is considered customary in the field of health. “I have always been driven by the desire to change what is not right,” he says. His entry into political career, in 1993, as municipal secretary of Health in the city of Lages, happened precisely to implement measures that would make a difference in the lives of patients in a more comprehensive way.

The action, however, started much earlier, still in college. In the last year of the course, he began studying hospital administration and management. At the same time, he had two jobs in hospitals in Lages, where he lived. There, she was already dissatisfied with the difficulties that patients encountered.

“They had to travel more than 300 kilometers to be treated in Florianópolis, because there was no treatment in the city. They stayed away from home from Monday to Friday, then traveled back feeling that typical malaise. I did my best to ensure comfort and care when they returned, but the wear and tear caused by lack of access bothered me a lot,” he says.

At the same time, she shared the care of patients with the care of her own nephew, who, at age seven, was suffering from brain cancer. “He had a convulsive crisis and, from that, we went after the cause. The tomography could only be done in Blumenau, almost two hours from home!”, he says.

The boy had three craniotomies, a cranioplasty, but he couldn’t resist. “We tried to provide everything that was possible and that our financial conditions allowed us to give him”, regrets Carmen.

In 1992, a few years after her nephew’s death, the parliamentarian’s mother noticed a small lump in her breast. In a reality opposite to her grandson’s, she was quickly diagnosed, had a total mastectomy and was fine.

“I know from experience the importance of time in cancer”, she says that, in the following year, she assumed the position of municipal secretary and, later, the state secretary of Health. In both cases, she was the first woman to occupy these positions in Santa Catarina.

It is necessary to listen to specialists and patients to create effective policies, and then to propose more investments in the diagnosis, treatment and well-being of the patient.

Tereza Nelma (PSDB/AL), federal deputy, who, in 2015, started her own journey in the fight against breast cancer and this year faced the diagnosis of cervical cancer.

“Cancer is one of the main causes of premature death in Brazil and in the world. Therefore, within the Chamber of Deputies, it is necessary to defend life and public health with more practical measures as done in the 30 Days Law”.

