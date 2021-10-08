Diario receives invitation to inaugurate Unimed hospital

Photo: Rmulo Chico/esp. DP

The president of Unimed Recife, Maria de Lourdes Correia de Araújo, visited, this Thursday (7), the Clube do Diario de Pernambuco, in the North Zone of Recife, to deliver invitations for the inauguration of the Unimed hospital. The Diario directors were present at the meeting: Alexandre Almeida, commercial director; Cláudio Menezes da Trindade, Chief Financial Officer; and Ulisses Andrade, from the Unimed Recife communication agency. In addition to delivering the invitations, the directors also took the opportunity to discuss new possibilities for partnership between the newspaper and the medical network.

The visitation is scheduled for October 13th and 14th, from 9 am to 8 pm, divided in this way to allow more people to get to know the development, while complying with all the restrictive rules. The new eighteen-story hospital, located in Ilha do Leite, Recife, will be the 4th hospital in the network, and will have a large diagnostics center, equipped with state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging, two tomography scans, and an extensive ultrasound area. and radiology, as well as six operating rooms and 420 hospitalizations. By the end of November, the hospital will employ 722 professionals from different areas of expertise, which is a great opportunity for people from Pernambuco.

Maria de Lourdes also highlighted the importance of recent investments made in technology, mainly through the great innovations in the field of robotics, which seek to facilitate the work of the medical team and offer better quality and reliable services to clients. Currently, Unimed Recife’s customer base is approximately 182,000 lives.

“We acquired a state-of-the-art robot, the XI robot, to introduce all this robotic technology, thus conquering many customers, as we will be, in terms of technology, the best hospital in Recife, guaranteed, as we will perform several surgeries through robotics . We must also not forget to mention the high level of comfort and coziness that will be present in the new hospital, which is very beautiful, with two towers connected by three walkways, everything made to shelter patients in the best possible way,” he described.

The president of Unimed Recife complemented her speech about the advantages of investing in technological innovations that bring more agility and safety, saying that few states in Brazil have robotic technology, and that surgeries performed using these innovations are “minimally invasive, they bring much more accurate results in those pathologies that are indicated for this type of surgery”. Maria de Lourdes also stated that the network has a large number of doctors able to use this technology, and that it will invest in training more doctors in this area.

Alexandre almeida, amid much praise for the president, did not fail to mention the quality, credibility and tradition of Unimed Recife, characteristics rooted in the memory of the people of Pernambuco, and which also make up the strength of Diario de Pernambuco. On the occasion, he also revealed that Unimed won first place in the Preferred Brands 2021 survey, repeating the achievement of 2016, when it was also awarded the award.

“The confidence that the people of Pernambuco have in Unimed is already well known, and it is thinking about the quality of this work that Diario wants so much to bring Unimed to our platforms, because we know of our capacity to expand the dissemination of this work. that Diario registers a considerable increase in its print media audience and has a monthly average of 5 million unique users, extraordinary numbers that prove that people look for Diario because they especially want Diario, so we have a multitude of reasons to invest in this partnership , and this meeting today is like a starting point for that” expressed the commercial director.

With great pride in her recent achievement, the president of Unimed Recife highlighted the commitment and faith needed to manage large businesses and prioritize customer satisfaction, and recalled that the Unimed System will celebrate its 50th anniversary on December 18th. Together with Diario, which turns 196 years old on November 7, both companies, which aim to establish new partnerships throughout the year, will celebrate another milestone in their trajectories of excellence in the work they develop.

“The presence of Diario de Pernambuco at the inauguration of the hospital will be phenomenal, due to its great penetration in all platforms, so it will be able to show us to its entire audience, this type of partnership is very important to show that it was not easy for Unimed Recife to be able to build such a modern hospital during these difficult times, in which faith in God is absolutely necessary to have peace and the capacity to run an undertaking of this size”, he concluded.