Digital Clothing: Meet new fashion among influencers and environmental message behind the trend | Fashion and beauty

Daniella Loftus is a young British woman with a passion for fashion who has been dressing digitally for just over a year. And he’s been so successful that he decided to quit his job to focus on this world.

Isabelle Boemeke is a Brazilian model who lives in the United States. He lives off his physique, but despite that, he decided to create an avatar, Isodope, which he uses in networks to defend nuclear energy and virtual clothing as a way to combat climate change.

The fashion world is populated with “influencers” who dictate, or try to dictate, industry trends.

But neither Daniella nor Isabelle wear designer clothes. Your clothes cannot be store-bought because they don’t exist.

“When I started with this, my friends would say to me ‘what are you talking about?'” says the 27-year-old, with a smile.

“But what I find fascinating is that there’s a whole generation coming in, like my 14-year-old nieces, who play Fortnite, who understood perfectly,” he adds.

Daniella worked as a consultant and, in January, created the website thisoutfitdoesnotexist.com (“this outfit doesn’t exist”, in literal translation) for fun.

Thanks to your contacts with digital creators, Daniella had fun with fancy, fluorescent dresses that perfectly fit her body.. Like a haute couture outfit. The success was overwhelming.

“The way I interacted during the pandemic was with Zoom meetings. We got used to these digital existences. And I think a lot of the digital passion during the pandemic was, in part, because people were stuck at home. go to show off your clothes,” he stated.

For a gaudy green digital dress with a long train and wavy fringes, Daniella says she paid $69. “Which is a lot of money, but it’s not extortion,” she adds.

Can’t digital fashion cause more social isolation?

On this, Daniella has a radical point of view: “I don’t know if a lot of people who buy this kind of thing online are willing to meet other people” in the real world. “I think a lot of your needs and desires can be met online,” he adds.

Isabelle Boemeke decided at age 30 that fashion and catwalks weren’t enough for her curiosity. He started reading about the challenge of climate change and the huge amount of clothes thrown away annually.

According to a 2015 study by the Barnados organization, 92 million tons of clothes are thrown away each year. In the UK, the average wearing of an outfit is seven times.

And during the Covid-19 pandemic, Isabelle was also shocked by the images of forest fires in the Amazon.

Today, his attitude towards digital fashion is essentially political.

“I created Isodope as an identity, because I wanted to do something provocative. If you appeared in my videos in a t-shirt and jeans, they probably wouldn’t have the same impact.“she said in an email to AFP.

Isodope’s avatar physically resembles Isabelle, but what appears, at first glance, to be a video of aesthetic advice quickly and humorously turns into a pro-nuclear environmental message.

“I know many women who buy dresses, wear them once to take a picture and never again. They could reduce consumption and waste with digital fashion”, she defends.

“And, more in the long run, I imagine a world where people will walk around with an interface” capable of “creating truly creative digital clothing.”

People walking around with special glasses, which will allow their clothes to change for the eyes of others, also equipped for this.

A world, known as “augmented reality”, in which reality and virtuality merge and overlap.