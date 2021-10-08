Dinosaur footprints from 120 million years old are found in Rio Grande do Norte

UFRN researchers identified, for the first time, dinosaur footprints in the area that today corresponds to Rio Grande do Norte. The discoveries, made in partnership with other institutions, were published in the scientific journal Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences.

The findings refer to two different species: a sauropod, with about 9 to 12 meters in height, and an ornithopod, which was around 8 meters in length.

According to scientists, these giants inhabited the state about 120 million years ago, in the Cretaceous period. Their tracks were found at Fazenda dos Pingos, an ichnosite located in the Açu Formation of the Potiguar Basin, near the city of Assu, about 200 kilometers from the capital, Natal.

Both animals were herbivores, that is, they fed only on leaves. While the sauropods were long-necked, the ornithopods had the characteristics of legs that resemble those of birds today.

Although dinosaur fossils have already been discovered in the Potiguar Basin, a geological formation that also covers a part of Ceará, none have been found in the RN to date. Despite this, the footprints described by the researchers indicate that the giants of the past were on the state’s soil.

“Unfortunately, the preservation quality (of the tracks) is not very good. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact that the Titanosaur’s — sauropod — footprint is impressive,” wrote The researchers.

The text is signed by Professor Maria de Fátima CF dos Santos, from the Câmara Cascudo Museum at UFRN; by Fernando Henrique S. Barbosa, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and by Giuseppe Leonardi, from the Instituto Cavanis (Venice, Italy), one of the biggest world references in the identification of dinosaur footprints.

For scientists, the environment favored. In the article, they said that the presence of cracked mud surfaces as well as the presence of microbial wrinkles could indicate a good possibility of finding fossil footprints.

