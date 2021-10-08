Director bets on Honda’s new return to Formula 1

Masashi Yamamoto believes in Honda’s return to F1 (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Honda’s history in Formula 1 is cyclical and marked by farewells and returns. The Japanese brand’s first foray into the Worlds lasted from 1964 to 1968, first as an own team. In the 1980s, the automaker returned as an engine supplier and worked alongside Williams, Lotus and made history with a winning alliance with McLaren, which won eight world titles between 1988 and 1991. Then, another cycle between 2000 and 2008, which resulted in the factory team returning to the grid, which lasted until the end of that year before being sold to Ross Brawn. Honda then returned to F1 in 2015, reissued the alliance with McLaren, but unlike the late 1980s, the union resulted in a huge failure. It was with Red Bull, from 2019 onwards, that the Japanese rediscovered the path of victories.

In October of last year, however, Honda marked the end of the 2021 season as the end of another cycle in Formula 1. Focused on developing new sustainable technologies, the brand will end its project at the Worlds just as it is at the Red Bull’s side in the title fight against Mercedes.

Faced with so many comings and goings, the question remains: will Honda return to Formula 1? And according to Masashi Yamamoto, managing director of the brand for F1, the feeling is positive.

Masashi Yamamoto believes in Honda’s return to F1 (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“Personally, I think so, let’s go back”, replied the executive in an interview published by the British website The Race.

But Yamamoto-san made it clear that an eventual comeback won’t be so soon. “Now it’s a situation where Honda has to focus on carbon neutral and we have to accelerate the project. But when this is going well, I think there will be people within the company who will want to do Formula 1”.

When asked if winning the world title would influence a potential return for the brand, the manager understands that such situations are not related.

“It’s hard to answer, but that’s probably not going to be affected by the result. Regardless, Honda will have many people who love Formula 1, and especially those people who want the challenge of developing our technology here will always want the challenge,” he said.

“I hope the younger generation will see again that F1 is a very good place for a challenge and come back,” added Yamamoto-san, confident that the Worlds will always be part of Honda’s interest. “I think so. It’s the company’s history, it’s very important.”

Anyway, the director of Honda reinforced that the brand leaves Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season. The automaker confirmed the cooperation agreement with Red Bull for the transfer of technology and intellectual property for the development of new engines in a process of This transition will culminate in the work carried out by Red Bull Powertrains, the new engine division of the energy drinks brand.

“The end of the project is this year. That’s why we’re focusing on getting the title. Next year will be a transition, some people will stay to provide our work for them. The easiest way to talk about it is that we, as marketing and management, leave the track”, he explained.

Happy with Honda’s moment as a partner of Red Bull in the fight for the title, the manager only regretted one fact: not racing in 2021 in front of his public. The Japanese GP, which would take place this weekend, was canceled due to the effects of the pandemic. Therefore, the tributes that Red Bull pays to Honda, as a gesture of gratitude, take place in Turkey.

“It’s very disappointing and it’s a shame because we wanted to show how strong Red Bull and AlphaTauri are, we thought we could do that. It’s like we can’t do that there,” lamented Yamamoto-san.