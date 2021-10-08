Doctor Jairo · Do you sleep badly? See 13 reasons to invest in a good night’s sleep

If we ask people what they most want, between requests, they will surely sleep better. Whether it’s because of stress, lack of time (or lack of planning for it) or lying in bed looking at the notebook or cell phone, people have been sleeping less than indicated: seven to eight hours. And the next day the bill arrives in the form of tiredness, bad mood, irritability or lack of concentration.

If poor sleep becomes a constant, health problems will surely appear throughout life. Do not believe? Here are 13 situations for you to reflect and start looking for a way to have an uninterrupted night’s sleep.

1. It’s easier to learn

Can’t concentrate? It’s hard to do this when you don’t sleep well. You will also have trouble learning new things. And when you do, you’ll need some time with your eyes closed to remember that. Doctors call this consolidation—sleep strengthens the connections between brain cells that form memories. That’s what makes learning permanent.

2. Fewer accidents

Sleepy drivers cause at least 100,000 road accidents a year in the US, for example. Napping behind the wheel isn’t the only problem. Lack of rest can lead to a drop in what doctors call mental performance. You are less motivated, focused and happy. And you don’t think so clearly. This doesn’t just apply to truck drivers. One study showed that hospitals could reduce errors by more than a third if they gave doctors more time to sleep.

3. Improves mood

Do you get a little irritated when you’re sleepy? This is normal. Just one bad night can make you sad, stressed, angry and tired. If the problem persists, you may start to feel worse about your life. You may not want to go out with friends and family. Over time, this can lead to mood disorders such as depression or anxiety. A better sleep routine is the answer. Talk to your doctor if you can’t or if your symptoms disrupt your life.

4. Healthier heart

Sleep less than six hours a night? You are more likely to develop heart disease. Doctors aren’t sure how it works, but they do know that lack of sleep raises blood pressure, speeds up stress, and increases adrenaline. And each of them can affect your internal clock.

5. Improves memory

It’s a triple hit. If you haven’t slept, it’s harder to remember things. You also need sleep to create bonds between your brain cells that strengthen your long-term memory. Finally, if your mind is hazy from lack of rest, it’s harder to “file” the things you want to remember.

6. Less chance of diabetes

When you don’t get much sleep, especially if it’s less than five hours a night, your body doesn’t use glucose, the main fuel source, as it should. Over time, this can increase your chances of getting diabetes.

7. More fun in the bedroom

No more bed parties? Maybe you need a little more sleep. Lack of sleep can destroy your testosterone levels. This can make women and men feel less playful. If you’re a woman, just an extra hour of sleep makes you more likely to have fun the next day.

8. Less wrinkles

Shorten sleep regularly and your skin may wrinkle and go sagging sooner than expected. This is in part because your body releases the stress hormone cortisol when you don’t get enough sleep. This can break down collagen, a substance that helps keep your skin smooth.

Too little sleep makes you old before your time – iStock

9. You will choose wisely

Your judgment goes down the drain when you don’t get enough sleep. Overworked brain cells cannot organize or even remember the things you thought you knew. It’s hard to make the right decision because you can’t trust your opinion of an event as it happens. It can be very different if you are properly rested.

10. You can lose weight

If you sleep less than six hours a night, you may have more body fat. You need at least eight hours of sleep. When you sleep less, your body produces too much insulin. This can lead to weight gain. It can also unbalance your hunger hormones and make you crave foods high in fat and sugar.

11. You can live longer

You are more likely to die younger if you sleep less than five hours a night. It’s hard to figure out all the reasons, but it’s clear that sleep problems make some health problems worse. Likewise, health problems can also interfere with good sleep. Want to live longer? Sleep more.

12. Fewer colds

And flu too. You’re more likely to get sick from an infection if you haven’t gotten enough sleep. And it may take you longer to improve. That’s because your body can’t produce infection-fighting cells and proteins, called antibodies, which help protect you from disease. Some of these proteins are only released during sleep.

13. Avoid naps

Do you know when you fall asleep for a split second and wake up again? The famous “hake”. Maybe you don’t even realize you’ve dozed off. There’s a name for it: microsleep. You cannot control when, or if, this will happen. In fact, you may not even notice when this happens. It’s most likely when you haven’t slept, and it usually lasts from half to 15 seconds. That might not sound like much, but even a split second is a lot if you’re driving a car or at an important meeting.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

It depends on your age. Every person has different needs. In general:

School age children: at least 10 hours;

Adolescents: 9 to 10.5 hours;

Adults: 7 to 8 hours.

Many of us cannot get enough sleep. Most adults claim to be six hours or less. Only a third of students record the full eight hours in a school night.

how to sleep better

Follow a routine. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Be quiet and relaxed as bedtime approaches. Dim the bright blue lights and don’t do anything stressful. Both can make it difficult to fall asleep. Skip naps if you have trouble sleeping. Move every day. Heavy exercise seems to work best, but any type of physical activity helps. Try to keep your room cool: the ideal is between 18 and 20 degrees.

