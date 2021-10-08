Doctors find piece of cement in a man’s heart

posted on 10/06/2021 4:26 PM / updated on 10/06/2021 4:39 PM



(credit: The New England Journal of Medicine)

It is common for pieces of cement to be found in many places, but not in a person’s heart. Although unusual, the event occurred with a 56-year-old man who sought a hospital after experiencing chest pain and difficulty breathing for two days. On the operating table, doctors found a piece of cement 10.1 centimeters long and 0.2 centimeters in diameter that pierced the patient’s heart and lung.

In addition to the perforations, the cement had already become an embolism, an event in which a foreign body obstructs the passage of blood in blood vessels. The case was published last Saturday (2/10) in the The New England Journal of Medicine, by bachelor of medicine Gabe Weininger and postdoctoral doctor of medicine John A. Elefteriades, both at the Yale School of Medicine, but has not yet been evaluated by other peers.

In the text, doctors explained what happened. “One week before entering the hospital, the man had undergone an L5 kyphoplasty (a method of repositioning bones after a fracture or a chronic injury such as osteoporosis) in which medical bone cement was used”, they introduced. “The cement can leak into the venous system, harden and embolize,” they say. That’s what happened to the man.

After removing the piece of cement that perforated the right cardiac atrium and crossed the pericardium, in addition to perforating the right lung, the man’s heart was repaired. He had no postoperative complications and “one month after the procedure, he was almost recovered”.