Dollar closes at its highest since April waiting for the IPCA; Ibovespa rises

The dollar closed higher against the real on Thursday (7) while the market analyzes the negotiation on the US debt ceiling and awaits the release of the IPCA for September. The currency advanced 0.54% to R$ 5.5155 and reached its highest level since April 20, when it was traded at R$ 5.54.

At B3, the trading session was, once again, slightly higher. The Ibovespa closed up 0.02% to 110,585 points.

The index was driven by Vale (VALE3), which rose 2.98%, expanding the positive performance in October, after accumulated losses in July (-3.97%), August (-9.27%) and September (-14 .71%). In the sector, Usiminas (USIM5) dropped 0.06% and Gerdau (GGBR4) advanced 1.63%.

On the corporate news, the highlight of the day was the corporate reorganization of Inter. The company announced today that it will list its shares in the United States and will no longer have its shares and units traded on B3. The bank’s representation on the Brazilian stock exchange will take place via BDRs.

After the news, the units of Banco Inter (BIDI11) soared 12% and preferred shares (BIDI4) advanced 11.6%.

PetroRio (PRIO3) rose 1.7%, renewing a historic high with expectations about the outcome involving the disinvestment process by Petrobras in the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin.

*With Reuters