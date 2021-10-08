Dollar closes high for the fourth consecutive day and reaches R$ 5.51 | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.52%, quoted at R$ 5.5160, this Thursday (7), showing more strength here than abroad due to the caution of domestic investors before the release of the IPCA in September. It is the highest level since April 20 and the fourth consecutive increase.

At the highest of the day, the dollar reached R$ 5.5289. With the result of this farm, the North American currency accumulates high of 1.29% in the month and 6.34% in the year. See more quotes

The US currency came to operate lower in the first few minutes of trading, going to BRL 5.4674 in the intraday low, with analysts citing continuation of the relief in sentiment seen the day before, when the US Senate showed signs of being close to a temporary agreement to avoid defaulting on the federal debt.

The Ibovespa rose 0.02% to 110,585 points.

Outside, the day is positive, after a temporary truce in the stalemate over the US debt ceiling, which eased concerns of a possible government debt default, as falling oil prices eased fears about inflation taller.