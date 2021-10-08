Dolores looks for Pilar but disappoints her

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will search Pillar (Gabriela Medvedovski). At first, the doctor will be happy with her sister’s visit, but Dolores will disappoint her by saying that the meeting will be strictly professional.

Pilar and Dolores have an unresolved relationship since the former ran away from home in search of her dream of becoming the first doctor in Brazil. Because of Pilar’s flight, Dolores was left alone with her father and was forced to make her commitment to marry Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

So much grief led Dolores to lie to her sister, when she said she saw Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) kissing. The lie ended with the end of the engineer’s engagement with Pilar. Upon discovering what her sister had done, Pilar was devastated. “You lied to me. I know now. The Countess and Samuel never had anything. Why did you lie, Dolores? Why?”, he said.

So, days later, Dolores goes back to looking for her sister. Pilar believes the rapprochement is about a reconciliation between them, but Dolores makes it clear that this will not happen. The young woman tells her that she sought out Pilar as a doctor, but that she will never see her again as a sister, leaving her disappointed.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of Júlio Fischer, Duba Elia, Lalo Homrich, Mônica Sanches and Wendell Bendelack, it is directed by Alexandre Macedo, Caio Campos, Guto Arruda Botelho, Joana Antonaccio and Pablo Müller. The general direction is by João Paulo Jabur, with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra.

