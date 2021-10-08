Dr. Jairo · On TikTok, a woman has an IUD alone at home; this is dangerous?

In TikTok, all types of content appear, and that doesn’t always mean they’re good or safe. This year, a video of a woman removing the IUD (intrauterine device) alone at home, in a matter of minutes, went viral on the platform. With over 2 million views, the video was successful and generated thousands of comments.

Some people doubted that she had actually done this, while others recounted their own experience: “I did this after telling my gynecologist that [o DIU] it made me extremely depressed and anxious and I needed to get it off. She told me that the fastest I could get to the office was in two months,” wrote one person. “So I did that and now my cervix is ​​permanently open more than it should have and I can never get an IUD in again,” he continued.

Other people took the opportunity to warn against having the IUD removed at home. “Please, if your IUD is resisting when you pull, don’t continue if it’s seated in your uterus,” they advised.

But, after all, can you take the IUD out at home?

“Taking out your own IUD is not safe,” he told health Jessica Shepherd, obstetrician from Texas and founder of Sanctum Med Wellness. She says there are some issues that could arise. “The device might not come out intact and a part might be left inside the uterus,” she says.

“I hope the IUD comes out completely intact, but there are cases where it can break and you still have pieces there,” Christine Greves, another certified obstetrician at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Infants, tells health. “It’s rare, but I’ve seen it.”

“If you happen to tear something in the process, you could end up with a bleed that needs immediate attention,” explains Shepherd. “It can be painful if not done correctly.”

Also, another thing to consider, according to Greves, is that the person can break the thread and the IUD can become lodged in the cervix, which would cause a lot of pain.

Ultimately, Shepherd advises that IUD removal “must be done by a health care professional”, and Greves agrees: “It’s really better to see a doctor for this.”

