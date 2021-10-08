drop is the first player with expired VAC to qualify for a Major | DRAFT5

Andrew “drop” Abreu is making history with the FURY. Being one of the youngest players to qualify for a Major and the youngest to represent Brazil in the most prestigious championship in the history of the Counter-Strike world, the 17-year-old athlete is going through a situation that is, to say the least, curious.
He, by the way, will be the first player in the history of the Counter-Strike to have received a VAC ban and subsequently qualify for a Major. This feat, however, was only possible thanks to the flexibility of the rules imposed by the Valve.
In response to the appeal of the community, the developer of CS:GO updated its rulebook as early as April, giving the go-ahead for VAC banned athletes to compete in their league tournaments after serving a five-year hook.
The update to the guidelines has allowed players like Vinicius to feel “v$m” Moreira returned to participate in championships sponsored by Valve. the player of 00Nation, despite the public’s expectations, did not get the classification in the Major.
Now released by Valve, drop will make its debut on PGL Stockholm Major 2021 with the FURY on the next 30th, with the opponent still to be defined. The competition will have a record $2 million prize pool this season.