eFootball Announces 1st Update Date to Fix Bugs | foot

Shortly after releasing the successor to PES 2021, Konami received a barrage of criticism. Grotesque flaws, unrealistic graphics and a far inferior gameplay have the community infuriated. The developer spoke up a week ago, apologized to fans and promised an update to fix the eFootball issues. Now the update is already scheduled.

Revolutionary in the franchise that spanned Winning Eleven and Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball has disappointed legions of fans. Although free, this first version of the game did not reach the goal, which was to move away from the rivalry with FIFA and become a service. On the contrary, it alienated the community itself and the curious who could test the new game.

Check out Konami’s note in full:

Thank you so much for playing eFootbal 2022.

We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced with the game. We are preparing version 0.91 of eFootball 2022 for release on October 28th. This will focus on fixing issues that have already been reported and those that will be reported by then. We will update it as we move forward in matching your feedbacks and requests in future updates.