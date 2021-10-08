Eighteen former NBA players arrested on fraud charges

Eighteen former NBA players were arrested this Thursday (7) on charges of fraud, according to reporters Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst, of the NBC News. According to the publication, the detainees are suspected of having conspired to defraud the league’s Health and Wellness Benefits Plan for about $4 million.

According to the indictment filed by the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the suspects are alleged to have submitted false claims for reimbursement for medical and dental services they never received. In this regard, the defendants would have obtained about US$2.5 million in fraudulent income. Also according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the accused would have made the scheme between 2017 and mid-2020.

The alleged leader of the gang would be Terrence Williams, 11th pick of the 2009 Draft, and who had stints at the New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics. In addition, he is accused of receiving a bribe of at least $230,000 in exchange for providing false documents.

Among the detainees are names known as Tony Allen, who made an epoch in the Memphis Grizzlies, and Glen Davis, the 2008 NBA champion of the Celtics. NBC News, Allen’s wife Desiree is also accused of being part of the scheme.

Initially, the Grizzlies’ Allen 9 shirt retirement ceremony is scheduled for January 28, right after the match against the Utah Jazz. However, this may change if the former player is still in prison on that date.

Check out who the 18 jailed former NBA players are

– Terrence Williams

– Glen Davis

– Tony Allen

– Darius Miles

– Ruben Patterson

– Eddie Robinson

– Greg Smith

– Sebastian Telfair

– Jamario Moon

– Milt Palace

– Alan Anderson

– Antoine Wright

– Shannon Brown

– Will Bynum

– Melvin Ely

– Chris Douglas-Roberts

– Tony Wroten

– Charles Watson Jr.

