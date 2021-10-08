Elinaldo announces creation of new Municipal SUS Card

O Mayor Elinaldo Araújo (DEM) announced this Thursday (7), at a press conference, the creation of the new Unified Health System (SUS) Card of the municipality, denominated Viva + Camaçari. The information was disclosed during the launch of the Fila Zero Project by Health Department (Sesau).

The re-registration will take place at health units from January 10, 2022. In addition, there will be a validation of documents through mapping by the Sesau team. The people from Camaçari included in the program Row Zero will have the re-registration done automatically. The forecast is that on August 1, 2022, the re-registration period will be completed, and, soon after, the use of the new card will begin.

Check the re-registration schedule:

Born in January and February: January 10, 2022 to February 10, 2022

Born in March and April: February 11, 2022 to March 15, 2022

Born in May and June: March 16, 2022 to April 14, 2022

Born in July and August: April 18, 2022 to May 18, 2022

Born in September and October: May 19, 2022 to June 15, 2022

Born in November and December: June 20, 2022 to July 20, 2022

According to the Director of Regulation and Control of the SUS, Elba Ribeiro, the entire user population of the public health system in Camaçari will have a new registration to obtain the card. “We are going to reset the number of registered people we have today so that there is no more invasion of people who are not from the municipality, because today we have an infinitely greater number of registered people than the number of residents”, he explained.