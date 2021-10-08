Embraer raises more than US$500m from BNDES to finance the export of 24 jets

Embraer announces financing of more than US$500 million by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the export of 24 E175 commercial jets to SkyWest Airlines, in the USA. Delivery takes place from last August to April 2022.

The line, from BNDES Exim Post-shipment, has disbursements made in reais in Brazil in favor of the exporter (Embraer). In this type of operation, the importer undertakes to pay the BNDES in dollars and the transaction includes credit insurance with coverage for commercial, political and extraordinary risks.

“The operation strengthens national industrial production at a time when it is still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and helps make the presence of Brazilian high-tech products viable in the largest and most competitive aviation market in the world,” says the company in a statement.

In the note, the BNDES’ director of Productive and Social and Environmental Credit, Bruno Aranha, says that he supports the company in resuming sales growth “in the context of the greatest challenge ever faced in the history of the aeronautical sector, thus ensuring the maintenance of qualified jobs in the country.”

According to Embraer, the American market has recovered: In May 2020, the number of flights corresponded to 24% of the same month of the previous year, an index that recovered to 80% in May 2021. “Regional aviation has played an extremely important role in the recovery of commercial flights around the world and this has benefited Embraer jets, which are the most efficient in the industry”, said Antonio Carlos Garcia, Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of Embraer.