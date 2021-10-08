Emergency aid expenditure reaches R$ 52.4 billion with the penultimate installment – News

The expense with the emergency aid this year it reached R$ 52.4 billion, after payment of the sixth and penultimate installment to informal workers and low-income families. The value represents 80% of the budget foreseen by the federal government for the benefit, of R$ 64.9 billion, with a contribution due to the extension from four to seven installments. The last will be paid by the end of October.

The aid also accounts for the majority (53.9%) of the measures issued by the Executive to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, which have already exceeded R$ 97.3 billion for various actions, out of a total of R$ 135.6 billion in this year.

In second place are the additional expenses of the Ministry of Health and other ministries, with R$ 17.8 billion spent, and, in third, acquisition of vaccines and supplies against Covid-19, which reached R$ 13.7 billion.

The numbers are from the Monitoring of Federal Spending Combating Covid-19, updated daily, on the Transparent Treasury Portal, of the National Treasury Secretariat, linked to the Ministry of Economy.

Brazil Aid

The aid resource is also already greater than this year’s Bolsa Família budget, of R$ 34.7 billion. For 2022, the Auxílio Brasil, created to replace Bolsa Família, keeps the same endowment. The government’s expectation is to expand the number of people benefited and increase the amount paid to each family by up to 50% as of November, when emergency aid ends.

For this, the rate of IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) until December, in order to cover the costs of the new program. Next year, the idea is that Auxílio Brasil will be financed with the collection of the taxation of profits and dividends foreseen in the Income Tax bill at a rate of 15%.

To meet the spending ceiling and make room for the new program, the economic team is betting on a solution for the installment payment of precatório, public power debts with citizens and companies recognized by the Justice. The design of the Bolsa Família replacement needs to be implemented by December 2021, because the law prohibits the adoption of this type of measure in an election year.

extra installments

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to serve the low-income population affected by the pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to mothers who are heads of households and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each. In all, it paid R$293.1 billion to almost 68 million people.

This year, the new payment round, for seven months, had an average installment of R$ 250, but women heads of household received R$ 375 and people living alone, R$ 150. In the last stage, 35.5 million were benefited of people, 26.1 million of which were registered by CadÚnico and Caixa’s application, and 9.4 million by Bolsa Família.

Calendar

This Friday (8), those born in May can already withdraw or transfer the money. The withdrawal calendar runs until the 19th, for those born in December. The seventh and final installment starts to be paid on October 20, for those born in January. Bolsa Família will pay the aid from October 18th to 29th.