Emergency assistance may be extended to 2022

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, once again spoke about the extension of emergency aid to 2022.

The initial forecast was that the 2021 emergency aid would actually end in November, with the payment of the seventh and final installment, giving way to Auxílio Brasil, a new cash transfer program that replaces Bolsa Família. However, as the current administration has encountered problems in fitting the program’s restructuring into the budget of public coffers, the possibility of extending emergency aid again was considered.

“We are confident that Brazil continues on the path of growth. Minister Tarcísio (from Freitas, from Infrastructure) is going to sell another 22 airports, minister (Rogério) Marinho (from Regional Development) is going to finish the unfinished works, and minister João Roma (Citizenship) is going to extend emergency aid. So, we are a team paddling through Brazil”, said minister Paulo Guedes during a government ceremony last Friday (1).

“We have a rich country and we can serve those most in need for a while longer,” President Bolsonaro had already said in a speech in the interior of Bahia at the end of September.

The Ministry of Economy, however, still faces resistance to the extension of emergency aid and is looking for possible solutions to make room in the budget aiming at making Brazil Aid viable. Among the ideas are the collection of taxes and dividends provided for in the reform of the IR (Income Tax) and PEC regarding payments of court-ordered payments.

2021 emergency aid calendar

On the 18th, Caixa Econômica Federal will start paying the amounts for the seventh round of 2021 emergency aid, which until then is the last installment. Payment will be made first to Bolsa Família policyholders and then to the general public, who will have a second withdrawal schedule. The last date scheduled for release of emergency aid is November 19, when December birthdays will have access to the benefit amount. Check it out below.

Family allowance – 7th installment

NIS ending 1: October 18th

NIS ending 2: October 19th

NIS ending 3: October 20th

NIS ending 4: October 21st

NIS ending 5: October 22nd

NIS ending 6: October 25th

NIS ending 7: October 26th

NIS ending 8: October 27

NIS ending 9: October 28

NIS ending 0: October 29

General public – 7th installment (deposit into account)

Born in January – October 20th

Born in February -October 21st

Born in March – October 22

Born in April – October 23

Born in May – October 23

Born in June – October 26th

Born in July – October 27th

Born in August – October 28

Born in September – October 29

Born in October – October 30th

Born in November – October 30th

Born in December – October 31

General public – 7th installment (withdrawal)