Environmental risk deters investors from ANP auction

posted on 10/08/2021 06:00



Protest in front of the hotel where the tender was held, in Rio de Janeiro: companies do not want to have names associated with possible natural disasters – (credit: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

The National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP) insisted on holding yesterday the 17th round of tenders for oil and gas exploration in regions that were criticized by environmentalists. With that, the result was the disinterest of investors. Only 5 of the 92 blocks offered were sold. And the lots close to the Fernando de Noronha Archipelago, whose exploration, according to specialists’ analysis, poses risks to marine fauna, did not receive any proposal. The auction raised only R$37 million in signing bonuses, with planned investments of R$136 million. These were the worst results in the history of ANP auctions.

“A failure”, summed up Claudio Frischtak, consulting partner of Consultoria Internacional de Negócios. According to him, several factors contributed to the disinterest of investors. “Firstly, companies have a heavy investment schedule. We are living in a moment of energy transition and, mainly, there was a miscalculation by the ANP and a total lack of sensitivity in the insertion of blocks in environmentally sensitive areas into the auction. Companies did not want to run the risk of having their investments barred in the future. In short, the result was a lesson that the ANP and the government took”, analyzed Frischtak.

The auction was marked, from the beginning, by controversies. The government of Pernambuco, in whose jurisdiction is Fernando de Noronha, even asked the Supreme Court to suspend the offers. And environmentalists organized protest demonstrations in front of the hotel, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where the bidding took place.

According to Frischtak, one cannot forget the global economic risk and the domestic risks, including the political one, that hampered the auction. “To invest here, companies in the sector would certainly choose very attractive assets. This market no longer works as it did 15 or 20 years ago. The moment is now for caution”, he highlighted. For all these issues, he also understands that one of the biggest mistakes was the “timing” (wrong timing). Going forward, he said, it is difficult to say what could happen at the December auction. “But the trend is for it to be a little more successful,” he said.

For Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), the result of the 17th round was already expected, because the competing companies presented very bad data on their balance sheets, in 2020, due to the pandemic. “The average price of a barrel in 2020 was around US$ 40, there was a resumption of prices this year, in addition to an insistent scenario of great uncertainties and even the demonization of fossil fuels”, he pointed out. He also said that Petrobras’ absence was not surprising.

“Petrobras is saving itself for the transfer of rights auction in December, in which it has already declared that it will exercise the preference. The surprise was Shell’s appetite, which acquired 5 of the 92 fields that were offered. Even in this ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance, or Environmental, Social and Governance) scenario, Shell continues to bet on oil exploration in Brazil. Good news,” said Pires. The Anglo-Dutch company won, alone, four of the five blocks and formed a consortium with Ecopetrol to buy the fifth.

This was the worst auction since 1999, with the lowest number of participating companies, recalled Henrique Jager, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep). “Investors sent a message to Brazil and the government that, on the eve of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26), no company wants to associate its name with an environmental disaster,” he said.

government re-evaluates strategy

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, did not comment on whether the environmental controversy had caused investors to withdraw. “This will be evaluated. We have established working groups in the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) for precisely this type of analysis. Evidently what is sought is to create a business environment in which there is legal and regulatory security for oil and gas auctions in our country”, he said.

Despite the poor results, the general director of the ANP, Rodolfo Saboia, considered that the auction was a “success”, as it focused on new exploratory frontiers, with greater risk for investors, with areas further away from the coast. The 92 blocks offered were distributed in 11 sectors of the Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins. Nine companies signed up to participate in the dispute, but only two made offers. Despite being registered, Petrobras did not make any proposal.

Saboia also assessed that, possibly, the global movement to reduce the use of fossil energy would be influencing and causing companies’ low appetite for new areas of exploration. “The energy transition, yes, is underway, but oil will still have to play an important role in this transition so that there is not an energy crisis due to the drastic reduction of its production”, he said.

The blocks that were not auctioned yesterday will be included in the Permanent Offer, according to the ANP. This means that they will be in continuous availability, together with fields from previous bids that have not been auctioned, or that have been returned to the agency.

According to Albuquerque, “probably” there will be two more auctions this year, one of the surplus from the Transfer of Rights, scheduled for December 17, and the third auction of the Permanent Offer.