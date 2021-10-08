Erasmo comments that the Porta dos Fundos actor sent a message to his ex

Erasmo Viana (photo: Reproduction/PlayPlus)

Erasmus Viana



, in a conversation with Tiago Piquilo this Thursday (10/07), recalled a situation when he was married to



Gabriela Pugliesi



. According to him, an actor, ‘from Globo’ and a member of Porta dos Fundos, would have hit on his wife at the time.

“I’m dying to get a ‘globalzinho’ there, I won’t even say the name, you must know who,” said Viana. “The biggest slacker freak, hits the wife’s of all guys. At the time I was married, texting my ex. I went to the guy’s show,” revealed Erasmo, who said the situation caused him to lose money.

” of



Back door



. The day I got this message, I banged on the door, broke my finger. The other day I had a Lupo campaign, a *******, I lost my job because of that ***. I never ran into him,” he said.

The pees tried to take away from Erasmo who the ‘globalzinho’ was. Pugliesi’s ex refused, but gave some clues. “We have several ‘brother’ in common. (…) He climbs in the ring, too. He climbs, no, he pretends to. Put a picture in the ring, a ‘Brown’ boxing”, he joked.

With the boxing tip, the public deduced that the businessman may be referring to



Joo Vicente de Castro



, who usually post photos doing exercises and practicing the fight. “I’ve already discovered other people with whom he was lazy. The guy’s way, really,” finished the pawn.