Erasmus apologizes to Aline and quotes the zodiac sign

This afternoon, Erasmus apologized to Aline after the pair argued on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). The fitness influencer was dissatisfied after the ex-panicat took a punishment that will leave home for two days without a gym.

After Dayane explained about the bullshit with the pawn, Erasmus went to the bedroom to talk to Aline.

“What I felt guilty [foi] of having made you feel guilty. That’s what I accomplished and I apologize for it,” said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband.

The pawn insisted that he was “very sincere” and that he didn’t speak rudely to Aline. The participant, however, emphasized that she did not like the way Erasmus spoke to her and that the fact that he mentioned that she took two punishments in the same week was unnecessary.

“I respect you say what you think you have to say, each one is each one. I would never speak like that. […] There was no need in front of everyone,” lamented Aline.

The manager insisted that he didn’t make the comment in front of everyone and that whoever was in the room didn’t hear, in addition to stating that many pedestrians have used the same argument against him.

“Let me tell you this, Erika, other people are using this argument that I’m rude. I wasn’t rude to you, not once was I rude to you,” insisted Erasmus.

“Here there’s a big problem that people can’t have an opinion. Can I find it? I thought the way you spoke, for what we always have,” replied Aline.

Erasmo said that, for valuing the relationship he has with the ex-panicat in the house, he tried to calm the situation with the girl right after the punishment. Aline said that wasn’t quite like that and that he didn’t make the comments in the good-natured way he was reminiscing.

I said jokingly. No time did I raise the voice with you. No time did I interrupt you talking. I realized that I made you feel guilty, which is what I didn’t want, because we have a really good relationship. […] There’s something that bothers me a lot too, it’s when people interrupt me. It’s something that moves me. This I have already made clear several times here. It was a moment when I was explaining this and you wanted to get in the way to talk about something I was talking about you. erasmus

“I understand, but since you were talking about the case that had just happened, I felt free to come and say, ‘No, wait,'” Aline said.

In the discussion, while Erasmus talked about Aline’s punishment with other participants in the house, the girl tried to interrupt him to give her version. He held up his hand and said he wanted to finish talking.

“It’s just that you interrupted me, understand. If you had waited for me to finish talking and you said something I would listen to you. Because I respect the right of other people to speak a lot”, he justified.

Aline asked the pawn to be careful how he talks to the other participants, because unnecessary comments can affect the person’s day. The pawn again apologized and said that the fact that the punishment affected the academy, which, for him, “is very important”, his emotions were more touched.

Erasmus apologized and Aline forgave him. The pawn added that his way of speaking has to do with his sign.

“This way of mine sometimes, very sincerely, ends up hurting people. […] This has a lot to do with my sign. I’m an Aryan with a Capricorn ascendant and a Moon in Cancer, so I have this Aryan impulse, this explosive, intense Aryan thing. […] I was too frank with you. I didn’t need to, unnecessary, but I spoke the truth,” he said.

Dayane, who was also in the bedroom, celebrated the “peaces” between the pair, saying that the two are friends and that Aline was very emotional during the day. Erasmus apologized again and pointed out again that he was not rude. Aline said she won’t be mad at him anymore, the two hugged and exchanged thanks for the conversation.