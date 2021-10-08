Erika Schneider is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 30.24% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Erika Schneider! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (7), with 30.24% of the votes. The dancer lost the dispute against Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo for the preference of the public in a vote held at R7.com.

The formation of the third Roça took place on Tuesday (5). Farmer Gui Araujo appointed Rico Melquiades. With 7 votes, Erika Schneider was the most voted at the headquarters and pulled Tiago Piquilo da Baia. With the Power of the Red Flame in hand, Bil Araújo announced to his colleagues that there would be no Resta Um dynamics. The pawn had to indicate the fourth roceiro and chose Dayane Mello.

The model, in turn, vetoed Tiago Piquilo from participating in the Farmer’s Test. After winning the dispute for Hat, Rico Melquiades got rid of the popular vote.

During the confinement, Erika Schneider was the protagonist of many conflicts, but she was not shaken and even won the post of Farmer. However, the ballerina’s mandate irritated some participants. In her defense, Erika claimed that men did not know how to listen to a woman.

Erika’s appointment in Mussunzinho also caused a disturbance at the headquarters. Even after the actor left, the peons demanded a response from the Farmer, who said she acted with her heart.

But the dancer did not live only from controversies! Erika built friendships at the headquarters alongside Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades. Together, the pedestrians showed that friends also fight and experienced different emotions in reality.

Between bullshit and outbursts, Erika Schneider is the third player eliminated of the season.

