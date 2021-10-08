Ex-Miss UK Receives Fortune Matching Queen’s in Divorce

posted on 10/07/2021 1:10 PM / updated on 10/07/2021 1:11 PM



Together for 21 years, the two were ranked 14th on the UK’s richest list – (credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

No controversy, but a scandalous fortune. A businessman’s divorce from a former Miss UK made headlines in British tabloids this Thursday (7/10). Is that the Italian Ernesto Bertarelli, 56, separated from his wife Kirsty Bertarelli, 50, to whom he was married for more than two decades. Together, the two occupied the 14th position among the richest people in Great Britain.

Now, after a million dollar deal that gave her 350 million pounds. In the current conversion, the amount is equivalent to approximately R$2.6 billion, for the current conversion. The two did not reveal the values, but the information was published by the newspaper Daily Mail. According to the publication, the value is close to Queen Elizabeth’s estimated fortune of around 365 million pounds.

Alone, Kirsty Bertarelli is now richer than artists like Mick Jagger, worth £310 million, Ed Sheeran (£220 million) and Adele (£140 million). The two had a prenuptial contract, but a friend of the couple told the Daily Mail that the deal was generous because Bertarelli didn’t want a scandal, and also in recognition of the 21 years the two spent together. They have two children.

In addition to the money, the former Miss received a house on the shores of Lake Geneva, bought this year for £52 million and a cottage, £8 million, at the Gstaad ski resort, both in Switzerland. Kirsty was represented by Baroness Fiona Shackleton, the same lawyer who served Prince Charles and Paul McCartney in their respective divorces.