Facebook robot will help build fiber optic networks

Facebook intends to bring fiber optics to places that aren’t connected. In addition to submarine cables, the company has other projects in the area, to be able to place the infrastructure on the continents as well. For this, a robot can be used. The functioning was detailed in a presentation last Tuesday (5).

Bombyx is a robot capable of helping to build fiber optic networks on poles. With this technology, it may be possible to install the fibers in places that are more difficult to access and in a faster time, in addition to saving labor.

“First we thought of medium voltage power lines, the familiar three lines that we see at the top of a light pole,” says Karthik Yogeeswaran, wireless systems engineer at Facebook. “In most parts of the world, medium voltage lines run through almost every street. If we could find a way to add fiber optics to these electrical lines, we would have a solution that could be applied worldwide,” he says.

Bombyx is currently capable of braiding fiber optic cables on poles. However, its operation is semi-autonomous, as it is necessary for someone to manually help it through obstacles such as leaving one pole and going to another. The next goal is to solve just that and allow the robot to work independently.

Bombyx (Images: Disclosure – Facebook)

Facebook robot to carry optical fiber

To be able to trace the optical fiber, the robot hangs on electrical wires. However, this presented a challenge, as a kilometer of normal aerial fiber weighs 113 kg and even special cables applied in older systems weighed 36 kg. All this, plus the robot, is too heavy for the wires to handle.

“To solve these design challenges, we employed some strategies. First, we used Kevlar braided rope to make the cable strong but remaining small and flexible. We then tackled the size and weight challenge by reducing the number of wires from 96 to 24. Thanks to the latest technologies, a single fiber can service up to a thousand homes,” explained the presentation.

“So, 24 fibers could serve all homes and businesses that an electrical line passes through. Finally, we worked with the best material suppliers to develop a coating for the fiber to resist the high temperatures found in electrical lines and the electric arc in high voltage lines”, he added.

“Bommyx provides utilities with a tool to meet their network modernization needs and provide broadband support in the most rural areas at a lower cost to those service consumers,” says Joshua Broder, CEO of Tilson Tech, an professional services company and IT network building.

