Family accuses Prevent Senior of ceasing elderly treatment without authorization – 10/07/2021

Alvaro Bossa was the founder of a school in São Paulo along with his wife Neyva, to whom he was married for 62 years before he died. He was the father of five women and, from a young age, he was quite stubborn, generous and independent – characteristics that he did not lose when he reached old age.

In early September, at the age of 82, Alvaro suffered a fall while sunbathing in front of his house. Broke the femur and needed an operation. He resorted to his health plan and the surgery was performed at one of the Prevent Senior hospitals, in the Santa Cecília neighborhood, in São Paulo.

Alvaro was discharged after two days. At home, he had severe bleeding. The daughters, frightened by the dark blood, rushed their father back to the hospital, this time a Prevent Senior emergency room closer to the family’s house, who lives in the Mooca neighborhood. The unit, as shown by Folha de S.Paulo, works without a permit for this type of service, as do 13 other hospitals in the network that provide services without a license.

He needed a bed in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), but as there were no vacancies, he was transferred to another unit, located in Morumbi, called “Dubai”.

Exclusive palliative care

Arriving at the Dubai unit, Nadia Bossa, one of Alvaro’s daughters, found it strange that her father was taken to the 18th floor, since the ICU, according to information displayed in official hospital materials, is on the 13th floor.

But, in response to the report, Prevent Senior states that “the 130 beds at the Hospital Sancta Maggiore do Morumbi are all convertible into ICUs to allow safe care and management to highly complex patients. Therefore, there was no improvisation. [para a acomodação nele na UTI).”

De acordo com Nadia e sua irmã Rosa —que se revezaram para ficar ao lado do pai no hospital durante a internação—, Alvaro, intubado, nunca ficou sem a companhia de uma das filhas. No fim do segundo dia de internação, quando questionaram sobre o estado de saúde do pai e os cuidados que ele estava recebendo, as duas ouviram do médico responsável que “um familiar havia autorizado que ele fosse colocado no conforto [cuidados paliativos]”. The daughters deny that this authorization was granted by any family member—whether in writing or in conversation with the medical team.

The medical record —shared with the report and analyzed by a doctor from outside the hospital at the request of the family— indicates that the patient was receiving antibiotics and other drugs, such as vasoactive drugs, but not the main support needed, hemodialysis (a procedure in which a machine cleans and filters the blood, that is, it is part of the job that the diseased kidney cannot do).

When he was referred to the ICU, in addition to hemorrhage, the patient had pulmonary embolism and the tests showed that the level of his creatinine (a substance that is product of the breakdown of phosphocreatine in muscle and eliminated by the kidneys) was altered.

According to the SBN (Brazilian Society of Nephrology), if the kidneys are not able to eliminate the creatinine produced daily by the muscles, they will probably also be having problems expelling several other metabolic substances, including toxins. Therefore, the increase in the concentration of creatinine in the blood indicates renal failure, a condition that, according to Alvaro’s chart, worsened over the days.

“My father wanted to live and it was never even discussed withdrawing the treatment he needed for that. We asked to see this authorization [dele ter sido colocado em cuidado paliativo] and we asked the name of who had authorized it. The doctor was unable to respond”, says Rosa Bossa.

According to Daniel Dourado, physician, lawyer and associate researcher at the Center for Research in Health Law at USP (University of São Paulo), palliative care with the withdrawal of supportive treatment cannot be done without informing the family.

“The doctor’s autonomy is limited by the patient’s autonomy, which is provided for in the code of medical ethics of the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine). The patient’s care is decided by his own will, and if he cannot manifest it, for his family. The decision must always be for the benefit of the patient’s health and well-being.”

Dourado also explains that it is necessary to have this authorization documented. “Ideally, the person or family member even signs a document. In exceptional situations, something like ‘I spoke with such a family member, at the time that authorized a certain procedure, is written in the medical record.”

This authorization is not included in the medical record shared by the family with Live well —only the phrase that “a family member authorized” one day after hospitalization and Rosa Bossa’s refusal to exclusive palliative care from the end of the second day of hospitalization.

A request to share this family authorization that the doctor claims to have received, or at least the family member’s name, was sent to Prevent Senior, along with Rosa Bossa’s authorization. In a statement, the press office replied that “the medical record is confidential and cannot be disclosed or commented on by Prevent, which has nothing to hide”, the note says, stating that the document can only be shown to or by the patient’s family.

external analysis

On the third day of hospitalization, still without seeing their father receive the hemodialysis he needed and worried about reversing his health condition, Rosa and Nadia contacted a trusted pulmonologist in the family, who had already taken care of Alvaro over the years.

Since this doctor was on covid-19, a nephrologist on his team would visit the patient inside Prevent Senior’s Dubai unit the next day — a procedure, explains this specialist, which is not very common, but which was granted by the hospital.

The pulmonologist, who asked not to be identified in the report, spoke with Live well and he stated that, at the request of one of the daughters, he talked to a Prevent Senior nephrologist and gave his medical opinion, based on the results of tests that were shared with him, suggesting that the patient should receive slow hemodialysis treatment, since his blood pressure was low and regular hemodialysis could lower it even more. The hospital doctor, he recalls, agreed with the diagnosis.

The nephrologist who made the visit in person the next day then passed all the information about the patient’s condition to the specialist known to the family, stating that the dialysis applied was the common one, not the slow one.

In the report, the pulmonologist states that “in principle, Alvaro’s case was not to be taken to palliative care without support, but it was an acute condition”, and that, in his assessment, “there would be no plausible justification for not giving hemodialysis to the patient” in the first two days of hospitalization — which according to the medical record and the family did not occur.

Alvaro was taken to the 13th floor ICU on September 10 at night, where he began receiving slow hemodialysis. He died at dawn on the 12th, and the daughters believe that the delay in starting treatment has impaired the father’s possible recovery.

In reply to Live well, Prevent Senior stated that “you Alvaro Antônio Bossa received all the necessary treatment during his hospital stay, including hemodialysis.”

“We want to make it clear that what we are looking for is not to receive any benefits from the hospital, we just want this not to happen to anyone else. Unfortunately my father is not coming back,” says Rosa.

The report tried to contact two nephrologists not involved in the case to help understand Alvaro’s clinical condition by reading the medical record, but they refused to do so on the grounds that they could not analyze the work of colleagues.

What is palliative care

It is important to clarify that palliative care does not mean letting the patient die or keeping him comfortable while awaiting death. “It is possible to give palliative care to stop the pain, without removing the treatment support”, explains Rodolfo Moraes Silva, physician palliative.

In Alvaro’s case, palliative care was only sedation and an antibiotic drug —according to the medical record—, but the main treatment needed for his condition, hemodialysis, was not performed in the first two days of hospitalization.

Charges against Prevent Senior

Prevent Senior has been the target of a series of accusations. Some of them are related to neglect of treatments, such as the case of a man who was not terminally ill and received palliative care without treatment support, as well as denounces the family of Alvaro Bossa, and another who claims that the hospital tried to take him away. him from the ICU when he was still with covid-19, just to reduce costs.

On September 30, Covid’s CPI approved four requests to further investigate the operator.

Other accusations are about the “covid kit”, drugs without scientific evidence distributed by the operator to treat covid-19. Doctors have denounced that those who refused to deliver the drugs were threatened or fired.

Folha de S.Paulo showed that, according to a dossier signed by 15 doctors, in addition to the professionals being coerced into prescribing drugs such as hydroxychloroquine without the consent of the patients’ relatives, they were forced to work even when infected with the coronavirus.

The document also claims that Prevent would have omitted seven deaths during a clinical study on the effectiveness of the drugs, something the operator denies.