Fans call for Dynho’s expulsion for alleged assault

by

Tempers rose during an argument between Dynho Alves and Rico Melquiades in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Farmer of the week lost control with the provocation of pedestrians after the elimination of Erika Schneider, and reality fans pointed to an alleged aggression by Dynho.

It all started when, as a form of retaliation to his colleagues, Rico rushed to the pantry to throw the coffee powder away—as he had said he would do to nudge his opponents.

Erasmo Viana and Bil Araújo surrounded Rico Melquiades and removed the coffee powder, asking the worker to take it easy. Dynho Alves, in turn, began to yell in the pawn’s ear.

“Throw it away, you freaking freak**. You freaking freak**,” Dynho shot. “I play,” replied Rico, who ran with the coffee pot out of the seat, while Dynho Alves was carried away by Erasmo Viana.

Rico sought the production of the reality show to accuse the pawn of trying to hit him with a trip. “He put his foot down for me to fall. I want to get in here [no closet]”complained the comedian in conversation with Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro in front of the closet.

On Twitter, rural reality fans called for Dynho’s expulsion, pointing out that the pawn had tripped Rico, and the tag calling for the dancer’s expulsion ended up among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

While Rico was trying to get in touch with the production, through the closet, Dynho encouraged him to continue:

Say more, say there… Say I put my foot for you to fall, vacilão. There’s no argument anymore? I should have fallen and broken my face. Dynho

Check out:

O UOL contacted RecordTV’s press office to ask for a position on the case. So far we have not received any response.

