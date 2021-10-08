Fans call for Dynho’s expulsion for alleged assault

Tempers rose during an argument between Dynho Alves and Rico Melquiades in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Farmer of the week lost control with the provocation of pedestrians after the elimination of Erika Schneider, and reality fans pointed to an alleged aggression by Dynho.

It all started when, as a form of retaliation to his colleagues, Rico rushed to the pantry to throw the coffee powder away—as he had said he would do to nudge his opponents.

Erasmo Viana and Bil Araújo surrounded Rico Melquiades and removed the coffee powder, asking the worker to take it easy. Dynho Alves, in turn, began to yell in the pawn’s ear.

“Throw it away, you freaking freak**. You freaking freak**,” Dynho shot. “I play,” replied Rico, who ran with the coffee pot out of the seat, while Dynho Alves was carried away by Erasmo Viana.

Rico sought the production of the reality show to accuse the pawn of trying to hit him with a trip. “He put his foot down for me to fall. I want to get in here [no closet]”complained the comedian in conversation with Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro in front of the closet.

On Twitter, rural reality fans called for Dynho’s expulsion, pointing out that the pawn had tripped Rico, and the tag calling for the dancer’s expulsion ended up among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

While Rico was trying to get in touch with the production, through the closet, Dynho encouraged him to continue:

Say more, say there… Say I put my foot for you to fall, vacilão. There’s no argument anymore? I should have fallen and broken my face. Dynho

Typical aggressor with his hands behind his back, used his body. Aggression of a thought case. This dynho is horrible. — Luna Nera (@LunaNer40585099) October 8, 2021

Isn’t it aggression from creeping?

EXPULDED DYNHO — … (@deplateia) October 8, 2021

For me a push has already characterized you as an aggression. Dynho pushed Rico, and the images are clear #Disposal of the Farm — Marcos Giusti (@tuitagiusti) October 8, 2021

yes Rico says after Dynho set his foot for him to fall, if the production expelled Nadja for a simple kick to Caique’s foot, this trip he gives Rico is clearly an aggression for being intentional, Dynho just puts his arms around back up and put your foot in.#EliminacaoAFazenda — EMERSON SILVA (@emersonsiilva__) October 8, 2021

dynho tripped the rich man who nearly fell down! this is aggression!!!! for much less other participants have already been expelled EXPULDED DYNHO — guuy (@guuysimoes) October 8, 2021

yes Rico says after Dynho set his foot for him to fall, if the production expelled Nadja for a simple kick to Caique’s foot, this trip he gives Rico is clearly an aggression for being intentional, Dynho just puts his arms around back up and put your foot in. — zoe | (@tweet_zoe) October 8, 2021

O UOL contacted RecordTV’s press office to ask for a position on the case. So far we have not received any response.

