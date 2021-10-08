It's been 17 years since Ubisoft has released franchise games Far cry. It has become one of the French publisher's most successful franchises, along with Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy and Watch Dogs. Anyone who knows this series knows that it doesn't matter who the protagonist is, what scenario it takes place in or what you can do in the huge open world, what really matters is the villain.When Far Cry 6 has been announced, he has already kicked in the door with Anton Castillo as antagonist, played by none other than Giancarlo Esposito, who is used to playing a bad guy like Gus from Breaking Bad and Moth Gideon from The Mandalorian.That said, this is yet another chapter in the franchise that has come to shape the foundation that the open worlds of many games are today, but which for many was falling too much into sameness. Will this new adventure bring enough news to take that impression? Also check out our video review:https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?vYfzy_16Hq-EDevelopmentIn Far Cry 6, you are Dani Rojas, and you can choose a male or female protagonist. Whatever it is, it doesn't change the story, what matters is that you embody a\/an ex-military man who, because of the dictatorial regime of the Castillo family in the Yara archipelago, wants to flee to the United States in search of a better life.His plans do not work out very well and when trying to escape the island ends up being intercepted by Anton Castillo himself who was looking for his son Diego. This exact moment in the game shows how well Ubisoft works its villains, revealing that they are not just a bad guy wanting to take over the world, but rather a well-built character who is sometimes charming enough for people to understand his side. of evil.After the failed attempt to flee, Dani ends up encountering some members of a resistance militia called Libertad and their leader Clara Garcia. At first, the protagonist agrees to help them in exchange for a boat so that he can accomplish his goal of getting out of there and going to Uncle Sam's land, but over time he becomes too involved with the group and starts fighting for it. freedom of Yara.This is definitely another Far cry Did you notice something on the plot? You remembered another half-crazy dictator from the same universe as Far cry? Well, you may have noticed that it looks a lot like what happens in Far Cry 4, that we also have a tyrant with a screw loose in power (I'm talking about Pagan Min) and we also have a resistance that captivates the protagonist.At the beginning of the game, you are limited to the Sanctuary Island, due to a naval blockade that held the resistance. So, before venturing across Yara, you need to complete some missions that can be treated as a kind of tutorial.During these activities we are introduced to some game mechanics, such as hacks, outpost capture, parcels and more. After that, we are free to scout all over Yara to recruit more members for the resistance. There are four zones on the main island, each dominated by Castillo's direct commandos. Oops, haven't we seen this somewhere? Far Cry 5 didn't divide the map like that? Was each region ruled by a member of Joseph Seed's sect? Hmm\u2026Anyway, as I was saying, the map is divided into four major regions: Madrugada, Valle de Oro, El Este and Esperanza, the capital. Although each one is \u201cdominated\u201d by people trusted by Anton, they also have small revolutionary groups that fight for the liberation of Yara, in El Este we have the Legends of 67, in Valle de Oro we have the M\u00e1ximas Matanzas and in Madrugada has the Montero family.You've seen clear references to Far Cry 4 and 5, right? Do you really think there will be nothing Far Cry 3? There's a mission that we need to burn Viviro's crops, just like one of the missions in the third chapter of the franchise, except there you had to burn a plant\u2026 let's say, more different.Just to put those reading here, Viviro is a substance that is thrown on top of tobacco plants, which according to the game plot can help in the treatment of cancer, as this is Yara's main export product.Although the game suggests the player start in Madrugada, trying to recruit the Montero family, we have complete freedom to start wherever we want and do everything in any order. This is one of the cool points that the franchise offers: complete freedom to do the mission you want, whenever you want and however you want. If your style is to come kicking in the door blowing everything up, the game doesn't punish you for that, if you want to act on the sly and stealthily kill everyone you're welcome too.From GARBAGE to LUXURYNow, let's talk about one of the most present things about Far Cry 6: the customization. In the game, we can modify all weapons. Up for a bow and arrow with poison damage? Is it in your hand, a light machine gun with explosive fire? Easy. A firecracker capable of exploding an anti-aircraft weapon? Child's play.Far Cry 6 it takes all the freedom we've had in previous games to another level. Not to mention the Gambiarras, tools built from a shitload of crap we found on the island, but thanks to Juan Cortez who is practically the Macgyver, we're able to turn garbage into different weapons, giving the game a touch of originality, already that we can count incapacitating ray guns, snipers with shots that explode stickers, rotating machine guns and other little things to spice up the shootings.And you can't complain about the quantity, the game has 53 different and customizable weapons, not counting the special weapons that have secret attributes (these cannot be customized).In addition to this arsenal, Dani can also rely on the Supreme. A special type of backpack that will guarantee a little extra strength, which can be focused on healing, electromagnetic pulse attacks, blast of chasing rockets, there's something for all gameplay tastes, just choose one and you're done.I didn't even mention the customization of the car, which can be equipped with anti-vehicle machine guns, mine and grenade launchers and a sinister bumper to blast whatever lies ahead.But don't think that everything will be on a plate like this since the beginning of the game, it is necessary to climb the resistance rank to gain authorization to make hacks and accessories for common weapons. Also, the further you go in the game, the more elite soldiers are scattered across the map, so it's good to be well prepared.a lot to doYara is like a big amusement park with lots of activities to do. What for some is a temptation for others can become quite tiring. The player can spend time playing dominoes, racing vehicles such as jetskis and quads, fishing, looking for treasures and collectibles, in short, a multitude of hobbies that will provide more and more cosmetic items such as charms to hang on the car and on weapons, new colors of weapons and vehicles, and so on.However, there are extra activities that stand out, such as cockfighting, a very fun fighting mini game that consists of putting two roosters to go out in a Street Fighter style fight with life bars, specials and all, Lola's Special Ops, missions where we must invade a guard post steal a type of bomb and leave without letting it explode in our hands due to the heat and also Los Bandidos operations, where we must select a group to do some missions with different outcome options that can guarantee good money or even items.Want more? You can assemble and evolve your bases, to be able to guarantee better purchases of weapons and equipment in the barracks, special buffs with food in the cafeteria or even earn the wingsuit by setting up the shelter network.Not to mention the search for par\u00e7as, animals that can accompany us on missions that work as a support, either attacking enemies or distracting them, like the Chorizo, which is the cutest thing in the world.I can't forget to mention the soundtrack, which blends in well with the Cuba-based game's ambiance. As we walk around Yara, some radios play various Latin songs full of malice, including some very famous ones, like \u201cHavana\u201d by Camila Cabello and \u201cOye Como Va\u201d by Santana.Anyway, as much as Far Cry 6 sucks a lot of what we've seen in previous games, it always finds a way to evolve your gameplay even if it's a little bit.the other side of the coinYou may have noticed that so far I've only talked about the good parts I've tried and it's true, but every coin has two sides, so it's time to talk about the things I didn't likeOne of them is that the game despite having beautiful moments, it falls far short of what is possible to be done in the new generation. I played it on a Playstation 5, but at no point did I have a \u201cWOW\u201d moment in regards to the graphics. On the contrary, I found it nothing far from what we saw in the Far Cry 4 or 5 from the last gen, even downloading the next gen texture pack that came with the game. And that's a shame, as the Caribbean setting offers so many interesting elements to explore graphically.There are some innocent bugs, like seeing your horse flying down the road, but there are more serious bugs, like getting stuck in a tower because the character you're with on the mission just doesn't move. Or that old classic: crossing the floor and falling into infinity being forced to load. The latter happened twice to me during the more than 36 hours of gaming.Another point: there is a certain exaggerated repetition of NPCs. If you walk around you'll find the same character model to talk to almost every time, and it's not just one of those who's walking down the street, it's NPCs who talk to you and give you information about where to attack. Could give a little better variation here, right?But what bothered me the most was the clear performance drop the game has in cutscenes, the frame rate drops abruptly and the game seems to give small crashes, even in small cutscenes as if you were running the game on a PC too weak to withstand the settings which was not the case. It's important to make it clear that I played the game a week before the official release and Ubisoft has already informed us that we will have a patch for Day One that will fix some issues, we hope they will fix this one as it takes some of the immersion out of watching the scenes in your vast majority are pretty cool.IT IS WORTH IT?To make it clear here: I'm a fan of the franchise Far cry, one of those who truly defend what she has brought not only to the series but to the entire industry. And I can classify Far Cry 6 as one of the best games I've played in 2021, but we know this year hasn't had an amazing crop so far. Using a phrase by chef Erik Jacquin: the \u201ctumpero\u201d was missing, that last touch to refine it and make it really amazing.It's not even remotely a bad game, on the contrary, it's great! It has an evolved gameplay when compared to its predecessors, has Giancarlo Esposito who does an excellent job as an antagonist keeping the franchise's trademark of bringing great villains, a multitude of customization options, hours and more hours of gameplay, a story that can it's not as catchy or messing with issues as controversial as the one in Far Cry 5, but it's well told and the fact that you can play the entire campaign coop with a friend is wonderful.But, the game leaves a lot to be desired in the visual part considering that we are already in a new generation of consoles. And it also suffers from a curse that Ubisoft has had for generations: Stupid bugs, and bugs that really disrupt the game, after the Day One patch it should get better, but it's good to talk about it. Our grade is 88.