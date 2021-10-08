Farm 13: Erasmo reveals an attack of jealousy and broken finger after “globalzinho” hit Gabriela Pugliesi: “I pick up my cell phone and the funny one is there”; watch

Erasmo Viana keeps causing it by remembering his marriage to fitness influencer Gabriela Pugliesi in “A Fazenda 13“. This Thursday (7), in a conversation with some pedestrians in the headquarters room, Erasmo told about an episode in which a “global”, who had already participated in Porta dos Fundos, would have hit on his ex-wife, while they they were still married. WL! Who will be?

“I’m crazy to get a ‘globalzinho’ there too. Mano, the crazy one is bigger slacker, a jerk, for nothing. Man, the guy is the biggest ramelon [vacilão], arrives on all the women of the guys. Everyone! Back when I was married, the guy texting my ex. And I went to the guy’s show!”, started.

Tiago Piquilo, smart, even tried to find out the name of the individual, but Erasmo refused to speak and give a “boop”. “Say only the first letter, just so I know if it’s the same”, he requested. “I’m not going to talk, because I’m going to give him a lot of noise. Because this stop caused me an inconvenience…”, replied Erasmus.

The influencer continued, saying that he knocked on a door, broke his finger and lost a publicity job because of the situation: “The day I got this message, I banged on the door and broke my finger. I had a job the other day, I lost a ’70 conto’ job from [marca], just out of anger! I’ll never forget! Mano, I went to the guy’s show, he did ‘Back Door’. I went there, I laughed my ass off and when I get home, the next day I pick up my cell phone and the funny one is there with the message”.

“When I saw it, my blood rushed to my head, I punched the door. There’s even a picture, this finger of mine ended up here”, he said, making gestures with his hand. “And then the other day, I had a campaign [de fotos], in the morning, for sport. I always do [a marca], it was a f*ck of money, but I lost my job because of this f*ck”, continued.

According to Erasmo, he spent a long time thinking that he wanted to “bump” the culprit and that he had already discovered other people who had gone through the same situation. “And then I said: ‘Brother, I’m going to bump into that face’, but until today I’ve never bumped into him. I’ve never run into him in my life. But nowadays I’m not going to do anything else, but like that, at least the day I look him in the face… Because bro, I kept praying ‘I want to bump this guy, I want to bump this guy’. I’ve had this thing in my head for years. And I never met the guy, and look that we have a lot of ‘brothers’ in common, a lot!”, he said.

Erasmus even gave a light needling. “And he gets in the ring too. Get in the ring, don’t take a wave that goes up, right?! Put some pictures in a box more or less there… I say: ‘Brother, I’m crazy to have this opportunity one day, you know?”, he said. And he concluded: “Brother, the guy is loose. And then I found out from other people that he was lazy too. You see it’s the guy’s way. He thinks it won’t do anything… But anyway, life pays back”. WL! It’s fire in the hay and out of it, folks! hahaha watch:

Detectives in action! Who will be the “globalzinho” that Erasno wanted to get hit for hitting Pugliese by direct? Hahahaha Go! #The farm pic.twitter.com/Lr84ZFXkFU — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) October 8, 2021

In a chat with Tiago Piquilo, Erasmo had already recalled the end of his marriage with Gabriela Pugliesi. During the live program on Tuesday (5), Viana defended himself from accusations that he was a sexist man and stated that he “was never accused” of it. Hours later, he talked about the breakup with the influencer and, as a result, went back to using sexist terms, trying to justify the betrayal rates among men. Click here to watch.