Fátima Bernardes says goodbye to the Live Meeting; know details

Fátima Bernardes announced at the end of the meeting this Friday (8) that she will be absent from the program to undergo arthroscopy on her shoulder. She said this will serve to rebuild the tendon that ruptured and will have to wear a sling on her arm for the next four weeks.

During the month of October and the first days of November, the Meeting will be presented by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. A year ago, Fátima also stayed away from the morning, but for another reason.

In December 2020, I left to treat a tumor in the uterus. Cured of cancer, she returned to Globo in 2021 and now prioritizes her health again. Fatima should return to running her program only in November, when she is recovered from the surgery.

Fátima Bernardes and the desire to “go out there”

On Thursday (30), the presenter used her Instagram profile and explained how she feels when reviewing childhood images of her triplets, Laura, Vinícius and Beatriz, 23, of her relationship with William Bonner, news anchor for Jornal Nacional.

“What a desire to put the children under my arms and go out there. The mothers will understand me”, posted the presenter of the Meeting in the TBT caption in which she appears on a trip with the trio when she was still small”, she captioned.