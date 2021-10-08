Federal Council of Medicine will be investigated by MPF

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) opened an inquiry to investigate the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). The agency wants to investigate the use of the “covid kit” in patients with the disease and evaluates to file a lawsuit against the company.

The procedure was initiated after the representation of cardiologist and USP professor Bruno Caramelli, according to a column by Lauro Jardim no Globo. He points out “indiscriminate use of early treatment with drugs without any scientific evidence about its benefits.”

According to the MPF, based on preliminary information, “the records in question have several arguments indicating a possibly irregular performance of the CFM”. Attorney Cecilia Mello is the one who represents the professor’s defense. She points out that there is no firm position of CFM against the use of medicines. It also argues that the fact “provokes a easing of effective measures to combat the pandemic”. It mentions, for example, social distancing and mask, as it induces the patient to think that there is a cure for the disease.

President of the Federal Council of Medicine is investigated by the CPI of Covid

The president of the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro, is being investigated by Covid’s CPI. Who gave the information on Wednesday (6) was Renan Calheiros, rapporteur of the commission. The senator justifies that the institution promoted “support to denial” through “support for the prescription of ineffective drugs”.

“Due to the facts verified in the investigation. I would like to elevate, and I communicate your Excellency, Mr. Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro to the condition of being investigated by this Parliamentary Inquiry Commission. Who is president of the Federal Council of Medicine”, says Renan.