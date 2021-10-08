Felipe Neto laments the death of a friend by Covid-19: ‘Damn virus’

Felipe Neto used social networks to vent about the death of his friend Rodrigo de Azevedo, who died as a result of complications caused by Covid-19.

On Twitter, Felipe shared the screenshot of the last conversation between the two on WhatsApp and said he couldn’t believe he died due to coronavirus, a disease that the famous man calls “damned virus”.

On Instagram, the influencer shared a photo with his friend and wrote: “Today is a sad day for the world. Our friend Rodrigo couldn’t beat Covid. He was a warrior, a hero, a father, a friend, a partner. We worked together, we played together, we cheered together, but now we have to split up. Rodrigo, you will be sorely missed in this screwed-up world, man. Much, much missed. Sorry guys, I don’t know how to finish this text, I’m very pissed off, very sad, very much…”

Rodrigo lost the battle against Covid and left 😔😔😔 I can not believe. I keep reading our last conversation when he was entering the ICU… That damn virus killed one of the best people in this world. pic.twitter.com/VQH1L1kFLN— Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) October 7, 2021

