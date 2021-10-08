Felipe Neto regrets loss of friend to Covid-19

Entrepreneur and influencer Felipe Neto shared on social networks, this Thursday (7th), the loss of a very close and dear friend to COVID-19.
On Twitter, Felipe posted a screenshot of their last conversation, before Rodrigo de Azevedo was admitted to the ICU. Along with the photo, he wrote: “Rodrigo lost the battle against Covid and left. I can’t believe it. world”.
In addition, Felipe Neto published a tribute to Rodrigo on Instagram. In a photo with his friend, he highlighted in the caption how much Rodrigo will be missed and how sad this moment is for him.
About a month ago, on September 9th, the digital influencer had shared with followers that Rodrigo had been getting worse, but that he was fighting the disease, generating positive reactions and desires for improvement.
According to the record shared by Felipe on Twitter, Rodrigo was admitted to the ICU on August 29, so he fought for a month and a week against the disease.
