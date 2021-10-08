Felipe Neto shares the last conversation he had with a friend who was a Covid-19 victim

The entrepreneur and influencer Felipe Neto shared this Thursday (7) on his social networks the last conversation he had with his friend Rodrigo de Azevedo, who died a victim of Covid-19.

“Rodrigo lost the battle against Covid and left. I can not believe. I keep reading our last conversation, when he was entering the ICU… This damn virus killed one of the best people in this world”, wrote Felipe on Twitter.

Rodrigo lost the battle against Covid and left 😔😔😔 I can not believe. I keep reading our last conversation when he was entering the ICU… That damn virus killed one of the best people in this world. pic.twitter.com/VQH1L1kFLN — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) October 7, 2021

Felipe Neto also paid tribute to his friend with a post on his Instagram, where he appears in an image alongside Rodrigo.

“Today is a sad day for the world. Our friend Rodrigo couldn’t beat Covid. He was a warrior, a hero, a father, a friend, a partner. We worked together, we played together, we cheered together, but now we have to split up. Rodrigo, you will be sorely missed in this screwed-up world, man. Much, much missed. Sorry guys, I don’t know how to finish this text, I’m very pissed off, very sad, very much…”, wrote the influencer.

