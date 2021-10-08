Fernanda Montenegro will be the new immortal of the Brazilian Academy of Letters

Fernanda Montenegro will assume chair 17, as the newest immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letras.

At 91, the Dama do Teatro Brasileiro is the only candidate for the position, which was previously held by diplomat Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, who died on March 15, 2020.

NO DISPUTE

Nobody wanted to compete with Fernanda Montenegro for the chair, which also belonged to Roquette-Pinto (1884-1954), who left an important legacy for science, culture and education in Brazil and founded the first national radio in the country, and diplomat Antonio Houaiss (1915-1999).

Registration ended on September 6th. Voting takes place on November 4th and the actress needs to receive 17 votes to be able to celebrate the election. The inauguration is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

ELDER’S DAY

On October 1st, the “National Day of the Elderly” was celebrated. And reaching old age is not synonymous with the end of life, right?! But rather that one has already lived a long time and there is still more time to enjoy it within some limitations that end up emerging.

As psychoanalyst Maria Homem said in the video “Velhos – A Morte”: “The horizon of aging is death, but it is not aging itself”. To imagine aging as the only and exclusively “end of time” is to let oneself down completely, when, in fact, it is the opportunity to accomplish things that were never thought of before.

In 2020, Fernanda Montenegro starred in the first episode of the special Amor e Sorte alongside her daughter, Fernanda Torres, and shone in the very familiar project.

If some people took a break along with the quarantine, the Brazilian TV muse continued to be active, thinking about the lines, the filming, future tasks. Age is a complete number, nothing more. With 90 years of life, she even claimed to feel like a true teenager, full of strength and dreams.

“I’m 90 [anos] today, and I still have that adolescent pulse. I do not give up! I don’t know if there’s this animation today. We are in another era. Humanization, I think, is being revised, even instinctively, through the button”, he found in the video recorded to celebrate the Theater Day, celebrated last August 19th.

