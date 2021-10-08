Actress Fernanda Montenegro will be the next immortal at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). The official result will only be released on November 4th, however, no one wanted to compete with her, as a sign of respect. The deadline for new applications has expired.

Montenegro, who turns 92 this month, will occupy seat number 17, which belonged to Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, who died in March 2020.

The actress made her candidacy official on August 6, a day after Gilberto Gil also declared his interest in joining the ABL, but in another vacancy.







Fernanda Montenegro will be the next ABL immortal Photo: Disclosure

The seats that were occupied by Alfredo Bosi (12), Murilo Melo Filho (20) and Marco Maciel (39) are also vacant in the ABL.

The Fernanda Montenegro phenomenon

One of the most acclaimed Brazilian actresses, Fernanda Montenegro has even been celebrated by Carlos Drummond de Andrade: “She is not only concerned with elevating her art of acting to the highest level, but also insists on meditating on the meaning, the function , dignity, the social expression of the actor’s condition in any time and place”.

In 2019, to celebrate 90 years of age, the actress published her memoirs in the book Prologue, Act, Epilogue. In the work, she talks not only about her personal trajectory, which began on stage in the 1950s, but also about her views on Brazil.

Montenegro’s first piece was Joyful Songs in the Mountain, in 1950. But his career would spread across dozens of novels and films, in addition to theater.

the deceased (1965), by Leon Hirzsman, was his first major film appearance. The same director would also cast her in They Don’t Wear Black-Tie (1981). But it was in Central do Brasil (1998), by Walter Salles, which Fernanda consecrated and almost won the Oscar for best actress.

Other memorable appearances were the movies The Compadecida’s Report (2000), by Guel Arraes, and the invisible life (2019), by Karim Ainouz.