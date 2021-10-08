Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV already appears without camouflage on the streets; Look

The Brazilian automotive market is getting ready to receive another SUV option. After much reluctance, Fiat did its homework, planned and will launch its first SUV manufactured in Brazil, the Fiat Pulse. Scheduled for launch on October 19, the vehicle is already starting to appear without camouflage on the streets of Belo Horizonte, indicating that the automaker is already carrying out the last tests before fully showing it to the public.

According to the staff of Engine1, which received images from readers @vitor.cruz.1 and @zeusrtm, the version seen is the top of the range, which will receive the nomenclature “Impetus 200 Turbo”. The number 200 in question is the Newton Metro metric for the SUV’s torque, which will debut the 1.0 turbo engine developed at the Betim/MG plant. With this, it is expected that the engine has about 130hp of power and 21 kgf/m of torque, positioning the car as the best in its category.

In addition, you can see some more details, such as the unique two-tone paintwork and the differentiated front grille. The optical assembly is 100% LED and the cabin will be very similar to that of the Fiat Argo, with a modified and improved finish. The steering wheel, in turn, is the same as the new Compass, with the difference that it houses a “sport” button, which should make the car smarter.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!



+4

What to expect from Fiat Pulse?

Fiat does not speak openly, but its new SUV will be positioned below the Jeep Renegade, another compact utility vehicle from the Stellantis group and the best-selling model in Brazil in this category. And in order not to cannibalize sales, its price should be, at most, R$100,000 in the most expensive version and R$80,000 in the cheapest, a range similar to what Volkswagen practices with the Nivus, now well surpassing this value.

In addition to the new 1.0 turbo engine, Fiat must put a full package of equipment in its SUV, such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive autopilot, lane stay alert and the Fiat Connect Me system, which has native 4G internet and a series of remote commands through a mobile application, such as opening the doors, starting the engine and even real-time location.

(Image: Disclosure / Stellantis)

The Fiat Pulse line should also have versions equipped with the 1.3-aspirated engine, the same that equips the Fiat Argo and Fiat Strada, with 109hp and 14.2 kgf/m of torque. The difference here, however, must be the coupling of a CVT gearbox, which will also arrive in the compact pickup. For the turbo variant, however, the transmission will remain the six-speed automatic with torque converter.

The Fiat Pulse will be officially launched on October 19, with full coverage of the Canatech.

Source: Motor1