‘Fighting For My Life’ Says Oscar Schmidt On Fighting Brain Cancer | Sport

Oscar Schmidt has been treating brain cancer since 2013Disclosure

Published 10/07/2021 5:07 PM

São Paulo – Oscar Schmidt commented that he continues undergoing chemotherapy treatment to treat a brain cancer, discovered in 2013. The Brazilian basketball idol said in the podcast “Ticaracaticast” that, despite being controlled, the tumor is still a threat.

“If I’m cured, will I stop now? I keep doing it, the chemo never stops. If the doctor wants to stop. One day he said he was thinking about stopping the chemotherapy, so I said ‘you want to kill me? , what will it stop for?’ I’m fighting for my life here, my friend,” said the former basketball player.

The “Mão Santa” of the national basketball team is considered a high-risk patient and underwent two operations to contain the tumor’s advancement of eight centimeters.

“I lost the fear of dying, but I was terrified of dying. I lost it because beating cancer makes life wonderful. I have the life I asked God for, the life I dreamed of,” Oscar added.

On the courts, Oscar Schmidt made his name in the history of the sport by registering 49,737 points in his career, of which more than 1,000 in the Olympic Games.