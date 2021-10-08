Financial crisis should make Cruzeiro break record in Serie B

Relegated to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in 2019, Cruzeiro could be the first major club in the Southeast to spend three consecutive years away from the elite of national football. After finishing the 2020 edition in 11th, the team is currently in 12th place and does not show the breath to reach the access zone with ten rounds left in the competition.

The difficulty to return to Serie A reflects the most serious crisis faced by the Minas Gerais team, which completed its centenary on January 2 this year. Administrative scandals have gripped the association in recent years and have undermined its financial capacity to assemble a competitive cast.

The club did not release any report or statement of its finances in 2021. The most recent document is from 2020 and shows how much revenue fell for playing in the Series B. In 2019, R$303 million were generated. In the first year after the fall, the value was R$ 120 million, according to a study by Itaú BBA. Meanwhile, the total debt is currently R$662 million.

The relegation to the second national division results in a loss of up to 60% in revenue, according to experts. In the case of Cruzeiro, there were greater losses. In 2019, the club earned R$111 million with TV rights. In 2020, that number dropped to R$ 40 million, a reduction of 64%.

The sale of athletes has also been harmed. It dropped from BRL 113 million in 2019 to BRL 21 million last year, a reduction of 84%.

The consequences of financial problems are seen in the field.

In 28 games in Serie B this year, the team had only 35 points, an improvement of 41.7%. If it maintains the same performance in the remaining duels, it would add 12 more of the 30 points in dispute, which would reach 47, one less than the current sum of Botafogo and Goiás, third and fourth, respectively – the miners return the field at 21:30 this Friday (8) to face Coritiba.

The chance of access this season is so remote that planning for next year is underway, but with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues sidetracked.

The top hat did not participate in a meeting that took place earlier this week between businessman Pedro Lourenço, the club’s main sponsor, and coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo to discuss reinforcements for the 2022 season.

On Saturday (2), Lourenço harshly criticized the board in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia. “If you don’t change a lot at Cruzeiro, it won’t help. You have to change the football board. If you don’t change, you won’t have my support. I won’t be salting rotten meat,” said the investor. “If he doesn’t take action, he’s going to be in second class for the rest of his life,” he added.

His criticism had almost immediate effect. On Monday (4), football director Rodrigo Pastana was fired. He had been hired in June.

Luxembourg is also not guaranteed to stay for next year.

When he was hired in August, one of the coach’s demands was that the cast’s salary be paid on time. With the help of the investor, who anticipated funding from the 2023 sponsorship, the team managed to catch up on the athletes’ salary. However, after two months, maturities started to fall back.

“When I was talked to Vanderlei, he demanded a salary on time. Not only for a player. Because the player doesn’t play alone. And what about the guys who win a thousand? Two thousand? Three thousand? I bought a sponsorship from 2023. About R$ 8 million, which were to settle everything. The payment was made. Now, who paid and who didn’t, I don’t know,” complained the businessman.

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues said that the situation of salaries is “complicated”, but admitted the delays. “When Luxembourg came, we had help from a partner of ours. It was not enough to bring everything 100% up to date. There was still some delay. And we continue with this delay,” he acknowledged.

The situation has been recurrent at the club since the year of the fall. Late salaries, retired players and four different coaches during the 2019 Brazilian Championship, in addition to a police investigation involving members of the board, were some of the components that caused the drop.

That year, the administration was accused of irregular transactions and the use of front companies in the association’s business, in scandals that marked the management of former president Wagner Pires de Sá and former vice president of football Itair Machado.

In October 2020, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais denounced the two and six other people for crimes such as money laundering, embezzlement, ideological falsehood and formation of a criminal organization. They became defendants and respond in freedom.

According to a report by Kroll, a company specializing in risk consulting, Wagner Pires de Sá’s expenses exceeded R$1.18 billion in the 2018/2019 biennium, 53% more than the R$770 million in Gilvan de Pinho Tavares’ management, in 2016/2017. In the administration of Pires de Sá, the club reached the biggest deficit in its history: it ended the 2019 financial year with a negative R$ 394 million.

Accustomed to big signings, the team lost purchasing power in the football market and had to get used to mining athletes in intermediate divisions.

In addition, there are currently two pending issues in FIFA that prevent Cruzeiro from registering the hiring of players. One of R$ 7 million with Defensor (URU), for the acquisition of midfielder Arrascaeta, and another R$ 6 million with Mazatlán (MEX), for the purchase of striker Riascos. Both were closed in 2015.

If they remain in Serie B, the club will have to overcome all these adversities not to suffer another year in the second division. Sought through its advisory, Cruzeiro did not return requests for an interview until the publication of this text.

Stadium: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR)

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday (8)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

VAR: Péricles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)

Broadcast: SportTV and Premiere

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.