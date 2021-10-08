Fisherman finds 30 kg of ‘whale vomit’ valued at R$7.4 million

Fisherman Narong Phetcharaj was returning to the sand after another day of work in the Niyom Sea, Thailand, when he found gray amber – or “whale vomit” – in the middle of the current.

Whale vomit is fecal matter, which is present in a tiny amount of the species. The material is used as a fixative in the production of perfumes.

After finding the amber, Narong decided to take the material for evaluation by experts at the Prince of Songkla University, who said that the 30 kg of whale vomit is worth approximately R$7.4 million.

“I intend to sell the ambergris, because I received a certificate that proves it is real”, said Phetcharaj, in an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Every month, the Thai fisherman receives an amount equivalent to R$ 1,400. The discovery of the treasure, however, generated new plans in it. “If I can get a good price, I will stop working as a fisherman and throw a party for my friends,” he said.

