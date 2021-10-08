Flamengo prepares David Luiz for ‘decision’ with Atlético-MG at the end of the month | Venetian Column



David LuizPhoto: Marcelo Cortes/Flemish

Coach Renato Gaúcho will not have an important player for the tough sequence of games in October that Flamengo will face. Absent in the first two matches this month, against Athletico-PR and RB Bragantino, due to a serious muscle injury, David Luiz is prepared to return in the “decision” against Atlético-MG, which should happen on the 31st, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

David Luiz has been doing recovery work in three periods and even counts on a private physiotherapist, who accompanies him for years, to get back to the pitch as soon as possible. The defender, however, still doesn’t have a deadline to start the transition process and, consequently, to train with the ball.

Flamengo’s schedule in October foresees another seven games in October, but two are for the Copa do Brasil, a competition that David Luiz cannot compete because he is not registered. So, the plan is to try to make the 23 shirt return for the decisive confrontation with Atlético-MG, direct opponent in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship.

The medical department, however, does not internally “crave” that David Luiz will be available for this duel, but it is already certain that for the games against Fortaleza, Juventude and Cuiabá, the defender is vetoed. If he surprises in the recovery process, the match against Fluminense, which should be on October 24, could mark his return, but it is still unlikely.

David Luiz arrived at Flamengo after a long period without playing a game. He did a physical preparation job and took to the field nine days after being presented. He played 60 minutes in the first game and, in the second, with another minute, he suffered a serious muscle injury in the adductor on his left thigh.

Gustavo Henrique, another cast defender, is also in the medical department after suffering from muscle edema. Because of this problem, shirt 2 was embezzled against RB Bragantino and will also be against Fortaleza. Diego Ribas, also with muscle edema, remains out of the team.