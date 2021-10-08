Florianópolis stations will sell cheaper gasoline this Saturday; see regions

Eight establishments will sell fuel at cost price this Saturday (9), for 24 hours

As a compensatory measure defined by the Capital Procon, eight gas stations in Florianópolis will sell gasoline at cost price this Saturday (9), for 24 hours.

The establishments will be required to sell, each one, 20 thousand liters of common and additive gasoline. Consumers must pay by debit card or cash.

The compensatory measure is an orientation of the State Procon, which started the inspection at the posts at the time.

Of the 12 posts in the capital notified by Procon for irregular practices, eight agreed to comply with the measure and four rejected it. This, after intense inspection and expertise by the consumer protection agency, and meetings with offenders.

Municipal Procon will not disclose the establishments so that there is no “unbridled race” to the places – Disclosure/ND Eight stations in Florianópolis will sell cheaper gasoline – Press Release/ND Measure was imposed on 12 posts, only eight agreed to comply – Disclosure/ND

In order to avoid the generation of huge queues due to the unrestrained “race” to the places, the Municipal Procon chose to disclose only the regions to which the establishments belong, without naming them.

“There will be two in the South of the Island, two in the North, three in the Central region and one in the East”, said the director of Procon, Alexandre Farias. The consumer will know about the promotion for the value of the pump.

Also according to Farias, this is the offenders’ first phase of serving their sentence, as more processes will be analyzed. “In this situation, the process continues and the Municipal Procon will inform about the collection of a fine or referral to the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina and the Civil Police.”

proof

To prove to the Municipal Procon compliance with the compensatory measure, the stations will have to, in addition to selling gasoline for 24 hours or during the normal operating period of the establishment with the cost of the purchase of the day, present the invoice for the purchase of the products.

understand the case

The measure carried out by the Santa Catarina Procon is due to the unjustified increase during the truck drivers’ strike in early September.

At the time, the agency warned Sindópolis (Fuel Retail Trade Union) to advise members not to raise fuel prices.

“We cannot be colluding with this infamous conduct, we have to protect Santa Catarina consumers, who are the most vulnerable part of the consumer relationship”, explained director Tiago Silva.