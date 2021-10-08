For economy, Globo fires renowned reporters in Rio and SP

After reporting Galvão Bueno’s salary reduction, the column LeoDias discovered that journalists Ari Peixoto and Alberto Gaspar were fired by Globo, this Thursday (7/10), after years at the station.

Ari started at Globo on April 1, 1987 and since then has been featured in several national and international stories. In 2007, the journalist was sent to be a correspondent in Buenos Aires. He stayed there for two years, reporting on the main events in South and Central American countries. Ari was in charge of reports for Bom Dia Rio and even Jornal Nacional.

In São Paulo, Alberto Gaspar was filmed. The professional joined Globo in 1980. In the 2000s he was a correspondent in Argentina and Jerusalem. Currently, he was part of the São Paulo team.

In Rio, the newsroom has a terrible climate

In the newsroom of Jornalismo, in Rio de Janeiro, the atmosphere is one of consternation. Contrary to what usually happens in the dismissals of professionals who have been with the company for so many years, the departure of Ari Peixoto did not deserve any official announcement. It fell to Ari Peixoto himself to say goodbye to his colleagues, in an emotional text. “As I say, in 1987 I got married twice. In April, with Globo, and five months later, with my wife, Kátia. And for those who think that the comparison is weird, meaningless, I remember that there were times when I spent more time at the network than at home”, he begins.

“I say goodbye to Globo leaving through the same door I entered 34 years ago, the front one,” says the veteran reporter, who concludes: “I leave grateful because much of what I built, both personally and professionally, I owe to Globo. These are the new times. A hug to those who stay,” wrote Ari Peixoto.

In a message much shorter than usual, Globo’s journalism director responded to the dismissed reporter, with a copy for the newsroom. In one of the excerpts, Ali Kamel says: “I witness his professionalism and dedication wherever he went. Thank you for everything you did for Globo”.

