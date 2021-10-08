For strong sex scenes, Globo launches Secret Truths 2 in installments · TV News

Even before the premiere of Verdades Secretas 2, the repercussion of the hot scenes of sex and violence that the serial will have reached such a point that it forced Globo to change your launch strategy . Earlier, the network had announced that it would release 20 chapters of Walcyr Carrasco’s serial this month. However, only ten episodes of the plot will be made available to Globoplay subscribers on the next 20th.

According to the TV news, the exchange took place after the broadcaster noticed that releasing so many episodes at once would be harmful to the buzz that one wants to make with the plot, the first soap opera produced especially for streaming in Brazil.

Thus, it was decided to divide the release into blocks of 10 or 15 chapters until December. In all, Secret Truths 2 will have 50 episodes. His recordings, which began in March, still have no exact timetable for completion. Coronavirus pandemic protocols slowed the work.

On the internet, the two trailers with images of the soap opera led the production to the subject of more Twitter comments. Fans’ hunches, such as a possible appearance by Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) in the sequel, are also reverberating a lot. That’s what Globo wants: repercussion.

Wanted by TV news to comment on the matter, Globoplay’s advisors confirmed that the change in the way of launching Secret Truths 2 “is part of the platform’s strategy”. “We’re going to release 10 episodes on the 20th, and soon we’ll have more,” he said.

How will it be Secret Truths 2

In the continuation of Angel’s (Camila Queiroz) story, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will return from Paris willing to prove that her old school friend murdered her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). She will also accuse her enemy of having killed Gui (Gabriel Leone).

Pia’s daughter (Guilhermina Guinle) will hire Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to investigate Angel, but the detective will end up getting involved with the call girl — in the story, the hillbilly will return to prostitution.

In the new phase, the main character will be bankrupt, widowed and with a child to support. Seven years will have passed. Secret Truths 2 will have yet another aspiring model who will fall into the world of prostitution and get involved with drugs.