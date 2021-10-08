Forbes 400: Meet Newcomers on America’s Richest People List

Reproduction / Forbes

It was a defining year for billionaires. The 400 richest people in the United States have seen their fortunes grow 40% from last year, and have reached a joint equity of $4.5 trillion. The ranking gained 44 new entrants, the highest number of newcomers since 2007, with two-thirds of them coming from the technology and finance sectors.

Compared to last year, the number of newcomers has more than doubled, even though the minimum equity to join the 2021 list was $2.9 billion, $800 million more than in 2020. the first time the cutting line increases since 2018. A forbes used the stock prices of September 3 this year to calculate net equity values.

Leading the newcomers, with a fortune of $30.4 billion, is Miriam Adelson, wife of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who died in January 2021, aged 87. She and her late husband are among the biggest supporters of the US Republican Party. In the 2020 elections, they donated $180 million to political groups and campaigns by the legend’s candidates.

At 75, Adelson is not the oldest newcomer in 2021. That distinction goes to Robert Brockman, 80, the mysterious billionaire software investor who was accused by the US government of running the biggest tax evasion scheme in American history (he pleaded not guilty). After deducting the $1.3 billion of its assets that are frozen, the forbes estimates his fortune to be $4.7 billion.

The youngest rookie on this year’s list is Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, is the second richest among the new names, with an estimated net worth of $22.5 billion. Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam they are almost the same age as he, and they also made their fortunes in cryptocurrencies. Armstrong owns $11.5 billion, and Ehrsam $3.5 billion; the two founded the Coinbase exchange. Baiju Bhatt, in turn, also appears in the rankings for the first time. Fintech Robinhood Markets co-founder’s equity is estimated at $2.9 billion.

After finance and technology, the healthcare industry brings the third largest group of newcomers. Among them is Li Ge, from Shanghai-based medical device maker Wuxi AppTec. His fortune is $11.6 billion, according to the Forbes survey.

Also part of the sector are a trio of investors and executives from the vaccine manufacturer Moderna: the Harvard professor timothy springer (US$5.9 billion), the co-founder and president of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan ($5 billion), and Robert Langer (US$4.9 billion), also co-founder of the company and professor at MIT.

Another notable newcomer is the philanthropist Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who now has an independent fortune estimated at $6.3 billion after his divorce from the founder of Microsoft.

Rounding out the 44 new entrants are billionaire twin brothers and entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who occupied the magazine’s front cover forbes to be turned into a token in April.

