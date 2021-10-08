Forbes 400: Meet Newcomers on America’s Richest People List

It was a defining year for billionaires. The 400 richest people in the United States have seen their fortunes grow 40% from last year, and have reached a joint equity of $4.5 trillion. The ranking gained 44 new entrants, the highest number of newcomers since 2007, with two-thirds of them coming from the technology and finance sectors.
Compared to last year, the number of newcomers has more than doubled, even though the minimum equity to join the 2021 list was $2.9 billion, $800 million more than in 2020. the first time the cutting line increases since 2018. A forbes used the stock prices of September 3 this year to calculate net equity values.
Leading the newcomers, with a fortune of $30.4 billion, is Miriam Adelson, wife of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who died in January 2021, aged 87. She and her late husband are among the biggest supporters of the US Republican Party. In the 2020 elections, they donated $180 million to political groups and campaigns by the legend’s candidates.
At 75, Adelson is not the oldest newcomer in 2021. That distinction goes to Robert Brockman, 80, the mysterious billionaire software investor who was accused by the US government of running the biggest tax evasion scheme in American history (he pleaded not guilty). After deducting the $1.3 billion of its assets that are frozen, the forbes estimates his fortune to be $4.7 billion.
The youngest rookie on this year’s list is Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, is the second richest among the new names, with an estimated net worth of $22.5 billion. Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam they are almost the same age as he, and they also made their fortunes in cryptocurrencies. Armstrong owns $11.5 billion, and Ehrsam $3.5 billion; the two founded the Coinbase exchange. Baiju Bhatt, in turn, also appears in the rankings for the first time. Fintech Robinhood Markets co-founder’s equity is estimated at $2.9 billion.
After finance and technology, the healthcare industry brings the third largest group of newcomers. Among them is Li Ge, from Shanghai-based medical device maker Wuxi AppTec. His fortune is $11.6 billion, according to the Forbes survey.
Also part of the sector are a trio of investors and executives from the vaccine manufacturer Moderna: the Harvard professor timothy springer (US$5.9 billion), the co-founder and president of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan ($5 billion), and Robert Langer (US$4.9 billion), also co-founder of the company and professor at MIT.
Another notable newcomer is the philanthropist Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who now has an independent fortune estimated at $6.3 billion after his divorce from the founder of Microsoft.
Rounding out the 44 new entrants are billionaire twin brothers and entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who occupied the magazine’s front cover forbes to be turned into a token in April.
Check out the ten richest new members of the Forbes 400. The values of the shares after the closing of the markets on September 3, 2021 were considered:
Miriam Adelson
Net worth: $30.4 billion
Source of Fortune: casinos
Adelson inherited her late husband’s 57% stake in Las Vegas Sands, the casino empire in Singapore and Macau, after his death in January 2021. That stake was worth about $19 billion on September 3, date in that Forbes closed the stock prices to the list.
In March, the company sold its assets in Las Vegas – including the Venetian Resort and the Sands Expo and Convention Center – to alternative investment firm Apollo Global for $5 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in loans.
A doctor specializing in drug addiction, Miriam Adelson does not serve on the board of Las Vegas Sands, but as director of the company’s social arm since 1990.
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Sam Bankman-Fried
Net worth: $22.5 billion
Source of Fortune: cryptocurrencies
The 29-year-old MIT graduate owes most of his $22.5 billion fortune to his participation in the FTX exchange, which he founded in 2019. In addition, his fortune is tied to his FTT tokens. He also founded Alameda Research, which has $2.5 billion in assets under management. Your goal is to get as rich as possible and then donate everything.
Reproduction / Forbes
Jeff Yass
Net worth: $12 billion
Source of Fortune: trade, investments
The former professional player joined the Forbes 400 thanks to his participation in the Susquehanna International Group, which he founded in 1987 and has grown into one of the most successful firms on Wall Street.
According to Alphacution Research, the company traded 1.8 billion stock option contracts in 2020, representing nearly a quarter of all US option trades. Susquehanna also invests in private companies ranging from Tiktok’s parent company Bytedance to credit monitoring company Credit Karma.
GIS / Forbes Reproduction
Brian Armstrong
Net worth: $11.5 billion
Source of Fortune: cryptocurrencies
The co-founder of the 38-year-old cryptocurrency brokerage Coinbase went public in April 2021, a debut that valued the nine-year exchange at $86 billion, giving Armstrong a fortune of $11.8 billion. Its shareholders’ equity has since declined because of a drop in Coinbase’s share price and in the quotes of the main cryptocurrencies on the market.
Steven Ferman / Getty Images
Paul Xiaoming Lee
Net worth: US$9.5 billion
Source of Fortune: packaging
The University of Massachusetts graduate joins the list thanks to his stake in packaging maker Yunnan Energy New Material, which he also chairs. Its shares in the company were worth $9.4 billion on Sept. 3, or 98% of its fortune.
Art / Forbes
Lin Bin
Net worth: $8.5 billion
Source of Fortune: smartphones
Before founding Xiaomi, one of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, in 2010, Lin worked as an engineering director at Google, with stints at ADP and Microsoft. He is currently the vice president of Xiaomi and his stake in the company represents 87% of its estimated net worth.
South China Morning Post / Getty Images
Mat Ishbia
Net worth: US$8.3 billion
Source of Fortune: mortgage credit
Former college basketball player Mat Ishbia turned his father’s small mortgage business into a national brand: United Wholesale Mortgage. In January 2021, the 35-year-old company went public through a SPAC merger. The listing turned him and his brother Justin into billionaires.
PHOTO BY JACOB LEWKO/THE FORBES COLLECTION
Sun Hongbin
Net worth: US$6.9 billion
Source of Fortune: properties
The real estate tycoon joins Forbes 400 due to its stake in Sunac China Holdings, one of China’s largest real estate developers. Shares in the Hong Kong-listed company have fallen nearly 27% since Sept. 3, pushed down by market concerns about rival Sunac and Evergrande’s debt crisis.
South China Morning Post / Getty Images
Michael Kim
Net worth: US$6.7 billion
Source of Fortune: private capital
Kim is a co-founder of MBK Partners, a Seoul-based company that has $20 billion in assets under management. Born in South Korea and raised in the United States, Kim is also an art collector and writer. In 2020, he published “Offerings”, his first novel, which tells the story of an investment banker during the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s.
PHOTO BY JAMEL TOPPIN FOR FORBES ASIA
Philippe Laffont
Net worth: $6.5 billion
Source of Fortune: multimarket funds
Philippe Laffont heads Coatue Management, a multimarket and venture capital fund focused on technology-related investments. The company has $25 billion in assets under management.
Kimberly White / Getty Images
