Former Prevent physician reports fraud and pressure to the CPI to prescribe ‘Covid kit’ and palliative treatment – 10/07/2021 – Power

In testimony to Covid’s CPI this Thursday (7), the former Prevent Senior doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto reported that there were orders and pressure on the operator to prescribe the drugs in the “Covid kit”, even though the professionals were aware that it was a fraud.

The doctor also reported pressure for the adoption of palliative treatment — to alleviate the patient’s suffering until death — even when it was believed that the patient was in a position to be treated.

The information is completed with the speech of another deponent. Prevent’s patient, lawyer Tadeu Frederico Andrade reported that the operator’s doctors wanted and even determined palliative treatment, only backing down after great resistance from his family, who threatened to go to court.

“I would have my equipment turned off, they would apply a morphine pump and I would die. My family rebelled, threatened to seek justice [para] an injunction, threatened to call the media. And today I am alive,” he said. “I am a living witness of the criminal policy of this corporation.”

The CPI intended this Thursday’s session to try to close the Prevent Senior case. The complaints came through a dossier prepared by the operator’s doctors, according to which hospitals in the network were used as a laboratory for studies involving hydroxychloroquine and other drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of Covid-19.

Prevent is also accused of omitting deaths in these studies and forcing its employees to work without masks.

In testimony to the CPI, the executive director Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior also acknowledged that there was a protocol to change the disease code, so that Covid-19 would no longer appear in the medical records after certain days of hospitalization.

Walter Correa de Souza Neto, one of the authors of the dossier, confirmed the accusations to the CPI. The doctor reported that everyone knew that the narrative that early treatment worked and that patients medicated in this way did not die was a fraud.

“This thing that was mentioned that patients ‘nobody dies, nobody intubates’. This was already very clear, we knew it was fraud”, he said.

Souza Neto reported that Prevent has a very strict hierarchy that limits the autonomy of doctors, a culture that has existed in the operator since before the pandemic.

“I was a military firefighter for four months, I experienced militarism, I was a civil police officer for ten years. In these institutions, even in a military institution, there was not a hierarchy as rigid as in Prevent”, said the doctor, adding that the relationship was often based on bullying.

“So, you turning against any guidance from your superior would mean major reprisals, perhaps losing your job. We lived in an environment like that in which everyone was very afraid to go against any orientation.”

It was in this environment that the determination was made to follow a new protocol, which required the prescription of the “Covid kit”. Souza Neto claims that many doctors, like him, told their patients that they were obliged to prescribe them, although they did not believe in their effectiveness.

“I didn’t do that [receitar o kit] outside of Prevent, but at Prevent, I even did it and told and warned patients that there was no evidence, that it was an institutional protocol”, he said. “The recommendation was often not to use the medication. Often [eu dizia]: ‘use only the vitamins’. Because the vitamins came with the kit.”

The former Prevent physician also pointed out that the company’s culture paid more attention to costs than to the patient’s well-being, a model that has always been adopted.

“Some conditions are not unique to the pandemic. These are things that happen at Prevent on a chronic basis and are embedded in the company’s culture. Prevent Senior, until recently, I think they used in their commercial that they are people specialists, but I I always saw Prevent as a specialist in numbers,” he said.

Souza Neto told the senators that there was also pressure to adopt palliative treatment, even when it was noticed that the patient had a real chance of surviving.

“Many times in the emergency room, when you were hospitalizing a patient, you were already pressured by that doctor, who was the guardian, the head of the duty: ‘So, have you already palliated this patient? No, I don’t think he was it’s feasible. You’re not going to ask for an ICU, it’s an infirmary because we’re already going to palliate, talk to the family’.”

The doctor reported a personal case of a patient who arrived with an infection.

“I was once with a lady, who was almost 90 years old, was in a more serious condition, but her general condition was good. I needed a relatively simple procedure, it was a urinary infection,” he said.

According to Souza Neto, the patient was referred for observation with her request for hospitalization. The superiors of this sector, the guardians, determine the palliative treatment. The family then went back to the doctor to try to reverse the situation.

“These colleagues were not evil people who were there to palliate, but they were with a full observation, in a medicine of war, where what matters more is the management of resources and not the patient, where the company culture has a very leniency great with palliative,” he explained.

“I said: ‘look, don’t accept it, say you want everything done. Go there and say you want me to do everything.’ This patient responded very well and was discharged three days later,” she said.

Souza Neto highlighted that few professionals were willing to denounce irregularities for fear of reprisals —complaints could not be anonymous and there was a perception that “complaints against Prevent do not prosper”.

In the same session, lawyer Tadeu Frederico de Andrade, 65, reported great pressure for him to receive palliative treatment when he was admitted to a network hospital with Covid-19.

The patient reported a series of pressures and irregularities, such as the fact that a medical record of another person was used as the basis to determine the palliative for him.

“At this meeting, they convince, try to convince my family that, from the chart in my hand, that I had a pacemaker, that I had serious arterial comorbidities and that, finally, I was very old. But this chart was not mine. , was from a 75-year-old lady. I don’t have a pacemaker, the only thing I have today is high blood pressure, I’ve always had high blood pressure,” she said.

Andrade said he had a fever on the eve of Christmas and sought care. He underwent a teleconsultation and received at home, through a motorcycle courier, the drugs for early treatment.

“In this case, I had a teleconsultation, the doctor indicated. She didn’t call it a ‘Covid kit’. She called it early treatment. As a layman, I spent five days taking it. Instead of getting better, I got worse. I think that was the mistake,” he said.

The patient said he believed that the period of use of these drugs could have been used for a more effective treatment, an early hospitalization. According to Andrade, he arrived at the hospital days later with bacterial pneumonia and was immediately intubated.

He said he received flutamide, used to treat prostate cancer, without permission from his family.

During this period, according to Andrade, his family was pressured to adopt palliative treatment. Doctors said his death would happen in a few days.

“This period in the ICU lasted practically, more or less, about 30 days, when one of my daughters receives a phone call from the doctor informing her that I would start having palliative care, that is, I would leave the ICU, go to a call hybrid bed and there I would have, according to her words, greater dignity and comfort, and my death would occur in a few days”, the patient reported to the CPI.

It was then that Andrade’s family threatened to go to court and report the case to the media, causing the medical team to retreat. “It was Prevent Senior’s practice of eliminating high-cost patients.”

“My family, distrusting the structure of Prevent Senior, hired a private doctor to supervise internal procedures,” added Andrade. “This doctor was a true supervisor of procedures.”

Prevent Senior, in a statement released on Thursday, denied that he had started palliative treatment for Tadeu Frederico Andrade without authorization from his family.

“Already made public via the press, the patient’s medical record is definitive: a doctor suggested, given the patient’s worsening, the adoption of palliative care. She spoke with one of her daughters around noon on January 30th. , he was not initiated, due to the disagreement of the family, differently from what Mr. Tadeu stated to the CPI.”

“It should be emphasized: the doctor made a suggestion, not a determination. The patient received and continues to receive all the necessary support to overcome the disease and sequelae”, the note concludes.

Also on Thursday, the senators of the CPI approved a new call for the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. The hearing will be on the next 18th.

The summons took place because the minister did not respond within 48 hours to the questions that were sent in writing by the commission.

In addition, Queiroga’s interference in changing the agenda of the meeting of Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS) was pointed out, which will no longer analyze an opinion on the use of chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19.

Before the session, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the CPI, stated that he will propose in his final report the indictment of Queiroga.