Former Twister Sander Mecca says he was the victim of cell phone plagiarism: ‘They’re asking for money’

Sander Mecca, known for being part of the Twister group, claimed on his Instagram profile that he was the victim of a cell clone scam. According to him, someone has been asking for money from his contacts in his name. “They cloned my WhatsApp and are bothering my contacts, asking for money. I’m fine, I don’t need money. I’m selling my work with Mecca Goumet and books. I don’t want anyone’s money”, he clarified.

The musician currently works his business selling lunchboxes, which he does himself. He also lives off the sale of his book he wrote about his experience in jail and drug addiction. He was imprisoned for two years after being apprehended with a large amount of illegal substances at a party in 2003. “What I was afraid of in prison was rebellion. I was suspicious and the jail was excited”, he says.

He was in the same prison as the brothers Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, who were convicted of murder together with the principal Suzane von Richthofen. “Our coexistence there was that of detainee and prisoner. We were together, there we are just a number. Inmates alike. The coexistence was good as far as possible”, he says.

