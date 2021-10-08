France beats Belgium and is in the final; see how it went

France beat Belgium 3-2 today and are in the League of Nations final. In the rematch after the 2018 World Cup semi-final, which ended in a French victory, Deschamps’ men got the better of it again.

After losing 2-0 in the first half, Mbappé, Benzema and Theo Hernández led the historic turnaround for the Blues, who scored three goals in 45 minutes, changing the scenario of a match that seemed to be headed by the Belgians. Carrasco and Lukaku scored for Roberto Martínez’s lead.

Involved in controversies with PSG, Mbappé was the main name in France. In addition to the goal, he gave the pass for Benzema to start building the comeback. By the Belgians, Lukaku was the main name. The Chelsea striker scored a great goal in the first half and tormented the French defenders.

The setback marks yet another failure of the Belgian generation, current leader of the FIFA ranking, which continues without making decisions and, consequently, titles. The only final in their history was in the 1980 European Cup, when they lost 2-1 to West Germany.

With the result, France will attempt their first title in the competition. Your opponent will be Spain, who beat Italy 2-1 and also secured an unprecedented place in the tournament’s decision.

The grand final takes place on Sunday (10), at 3:45 pm (GMT), at the San Siro. Hours earlier, at 10 am (GMT), Italy and Belgium will compete for third place, in Turin.

The first half started very intense. In the first few minutes, Lloris performed a ‘miracle’ to avoid Belgium’s first goal. The answer came with the French, who fought a ‘big people’ duel until the 30th minute.

In a game without much space, individual plays prevailed as the main exits to try to open the scoreboard. It was in this way that Belgium ended the initial 45 in advantage.

five minutes, two goals

At 36 of the first half, Carrasco opened the scoring for the Belgians. In a single play, he left Pavard behind and knocked out no chance for the French archer.

Taking advantage of the good moment, Belgium dominated the opponents’ defensive sector and Romelu Lukaku scored the second with 40 minutes. After a beautiful pass from De Bruyne, the shirt 9 got the better of the race and released a ‘pigeon without a wing’, making it difficult for any action by Hugo Lloris.

Put emotion there!

The second stage started even more intense than the first. Needing the result, France went up and stars like Pogba, Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema began to appear.

On minute 16, forward Benzema took advantage of Mbappé’s pass, ‘took the rabbit out of his hat’ and hit Courtois’ corner, reducing the Belgians’ advantage to a goal. Taking advantage of the good moment, Mbappé left everything the same after Griezmann suffered a penalty.

Historic turn!

The duel between the current world champion and the leader of the FIFA rankings was filled with emotion in the final minutes. With less than five minutes to go, Lukaku came to swing the net, but was in an irregular position.

When everything went into the 30 minutes of extra time, Theo Hernández put France in front of the scoreboard, leading a historic turning point in the League of Nations. The result maintained the ‘Belgian curse’, which has not gone to finals since 1980.