France loses 2-0, turns against Belgium with a goal in the 44th half of the second half and goes to the Nations League final

In a ball game, the France won the Belgium in the semifinals of the Nations League 3-2 and secured his place in the decision against Spain.

The first half was all Belgium, with Carrasco opening the score in the 37th minute after a beautiful individual play. Lukaku, with a real bomb on Lloris, expanded in the 40th minute.

But in the final stage, it was the turn of Deschamps’ team to go up. And, of course, at Kylian Mbappé’s feet.

The shirt 10 started the move and gave the pass for Benzema to make the first in the 17th minute of the second half, and, in a penalty kick suffered by Griezmann, tied in the 23rd minute.

Lukaku hit the net 40 minutes into the final stage, but was offside. And the punishment for Belgium came at 44, with Théo Hernandez hitting a kick from outside the area to give the victory to the French.

The guy: Mbappé

Despite the goal having been Hernandez’s, the shirt 10 of France was the one who started the reaction and commanded the turnaround at Allianz Stadium, in Turin.

Bad: Hazard

Visibly out of shape and far from the immersive football for which he was known worldwide, the shirt 10 was ineffective in the second half, contributing to the French comeback until he was replaced.

next game

With this result, France qualifies for Sunday’s Nations League final against Spain at the San Siro.

goals: Executioner and Lukaku (BEL); Benzema, Mbappé and Hernandez (FRA)

BELGIUM: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Denayer; Witsel, Tielemans (Vanaken), Castagne (Batshuayi), Carrasco; Hazard (Trossard), De Bruyne and Lukaku. Technician: Roberto Martinez.

FRANCE: Lloris; Koundé, Varane and Hernandez; Pogba, Rabiot (Tchouameni), Hernandez, Pavard and Griezmann; Mbappé and Benzema (Veretout). Technician: Didier Deschamps