France turns in stoppages, beats Belgium and qualifies for the final of the Nations League

This Thursday, France made a major comeback by beating Belgium 3-2 in the semifinals of the Nations League. With goals from Benzema, Mbappé and Theo Hernández, the French beat the Belgians, who scored with Carrasco and Lukaku, 46 into the second half, qualifying for the final of the Nations League.

OPENED THE SCORE

The Belgians only scored their first goal at the end of the first stage, when they managed to complete a great round of pressure against the French. At 37 minutes of play, Yannick Carrasco scored the first goal of the match.

EXPANDED

With a blitz, Belgium followed in the attack against France the minute after their first goal. Soon after, 40 minutes into the match, the Belgians managed to extend their advantage with a goal scored by Romelu Lukaku after an assist from De Bruyne.

DRAW

In the second stage, France started its reaction in the attack against the Belgians after the 17th minute. The Mbappé-Benzema duo scored the first French goal, with the Real Madrid striker putting the ball into the net. On minute 24, the PSG forward left everything the same in a penalty kick.

TURN

After tying the game, France continued in attack, but found a big scare in the 43rd minute, when Lukaku scored for Belgium in a move canceled by the VAR. Afterwards, at 46 minutes, Theo Hernández took advantage of Pavard’s cross, deflected by the defense, dominated and fired a firecracker, with no chance for Courtois, to turn the French around.

FINAL

In the final of the Nations League, France will face Spain next Sunday, October 10, at 15:45, at the San Siro.